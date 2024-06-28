Dr Piush Jain eyes global expansion, announces plans to bring groundbreaking therapy to Dubai

Dr Piush Jain

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 12:13 PM

Award-winning Indian wellness practioner Dr Piush Jain, renowned for his groundbreaking age reversal therapy using Ayurvedic medicines and herbs, is now eyeing global expansion with Dubai as his first international hub.

Dr Jain, who runs the famous Dr PK Jain Clinics with a legacy of close to hundred years in the Indian city of Lucknow, has helped many reverse aging process, naturally, through a 5000-year-old age reversal Ayurvedic therapy. And now, the leading Ayurveda exponent is ready to spearhead age reversal therapy by taking his line of work to the wider world.

“My line of treatment is a revolutionary step forward in the field of age management and hormonal health and it is something I now want more people from around the world to have greater access to. So there’s no place better than Dubai to start my global operations from. And our plans are to be in business within this quarter pending all necessary approvals from relevant authorities,” Dr Jain said this week during his trip to Dubai where he is meeting officials from various health authorities ahead of his grand launch.

“Dubai is home to close to 200 nationalities. So setting up a business means unparalleled opportunities for growth and innovation, thanks to its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and business-friendly environment and also a gateway to the wider world"

Dr Jain – a fourth-generation practitioner from a family of holistic wellness therapists who have been tapping the power of traditional Ayurvedic practices for over a 100 years in India – stresses particularly on the use of Amalki Rasayana herbs, that he says, have a positive impact on the pituitary-gonadal axis – a key controller of aging and vitality.

“What sets us apart is our work on the pituitary gland. Often referred to as the 'master gland,' it plays a pivotal role in regulating the body's hormonal balance and, consequently, the ageing process. My groundbreaking treatment taps the power of traditional Ayurvedic medical practices like the age old Amal Ki Rasayan and other herbs to harness the natural functions of the pituitary gland to manage age-related hormonal changes. By stimulating the gland in a way that mimics the body's own processes, this innovative approach effectively slows down the ageing process without introducing any side effects,” explains Dr Jain who has been lauded with lifetime achievement awards both internationally and in his native India. Recent studies underline the potential of Ayurvedic treatments to enhance longevity and quality of life. Research published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine published by Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI), the Swiss-based publisher of open-access scientific journals and the largest of its kind, emphasises how natural compounds can reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, critical factors behind aging process. A comprehensive study on the effects of Vajikaran Rasayana herbs substantiates their significant influence on hormonal balance and vitality. “The results are stunning — one’s hair start growing again, one’s skin starts glowing just as your other organs including brain, kidney and liver start functioning at an optimum level again thereby making one reverse a lot of usual age-related conditions like diabetes, hypertension, eventually making the patient feel better emotionally, physically and even sexually as part of a holistic wellness therapy,” Dr Jain says. Based in Lucknow but now with a firm eye on global expansions starting with Dubai, Dr Jain’s clinic has scripted many success stories. His patients have reported feeling more energetic, mentally clearer, and looking younger. Not just in India, his work is also gaining attention and popularity across the globe as more and more people look for alternative anti-aging treatments.

