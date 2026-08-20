Dr Monzur A Khoda receives international honours in Nepal and Sri Lanka, named among ‘The Worthy 100’

The recognitions come as Dr Khoda expands efforts to make advanced pain-management solutions more accessible in Bangladesh and across Asia

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 20 Aug 2026, 5:51 PM
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Dr Monzur A Khoda, Bangladesh’s interventional rheumatologist and an advocate for regenerative and non-surgical pain care, has received multiple international recognitions in 2026, including honours at the International Human Harmony Awards in Nepal and the Global Brands Awards in Sri Lanka, among participants representing 15 Asian countries. He has also been named among “The Worthy 100” by Inobal’s Global Publication for his contribution to advancing modern approaches to regenerative and non-surgical pain care.

The recognitions come as Dr Khoda expands efforts to make advanced pain-management solutions more accessible in Bangladesh and across Asia.

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Dr Khoda has launched Regenexx Pain Solution Bangladesh, a state-of-the-art non-surgical pain solution centre in Dhaka, backed by US-developed, FDA-cleared technologies. The centre focuses on advanced interventional and regenerative approaches for patients dealing with chronic joint pain, musculoskeletal conditions and other pain-related disorders.

With an MBBS from Rajshahi Medical College & Hospital and MRCP in Internal Medicine from the Royal College of Physicians, UK, Dr Khoda underwent specialist medical training in the United Kingdom. His clinical interests include rheumatology, autoimmune diseases, interventional pain management and regenerative medicine.

His clinical approach includes selected regenerative and biologic interventions such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), autologous tissue-based approaches and other orthobiologic treatments for appropriately assessed patients. Treatments are planned around detailed diagnosis, personalised care and ultrasound-guided interventions where clinically appropriate.

“Our vision is to make advanced non-surgical pain care more accessible to patients in Bangladesh and across Asia. With the right technology, clinical expertise and appropriate patient selection, we can provide additional options for people living with chronic pain,” said Dr Khoda.

The latest honours add to his growing list of professional recognitions. In 2025, he received Membership of the American College of Physicians (MACP, USA) and became a Diplomate of the American Board of Regenerative Medicine (DABRM, USA). He was also recognised at the Asia’s Icon Awards 2025 as a Pioneer in Regenerative Medicine.
He has been entitled with International Human Harmony Awards, Nepal in 2026 & Global Brands Awards 2026 in Srilanka amonst 15 Asian countries for launching Bangladesh's first regenerative center named Regenexx Pain Solution Bangladesh.

Earlier, he received the Mirror Fashion & Lifestyle Award 2024 and the Best Poster Award at the Global Orthopedic Summit 2024 in Dubai for research related to regenerative approaches for knee osteoarthritis.

Through Regenexx Pain Solution Bangladesh, Dr Khoda plans to expand access to advanced pain-care solutions, with a broader vision for centres across Asia and the Middle East.

For more information, visit www.regenexxbd.com.


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