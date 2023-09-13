Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla: Transforming lives

Dr Rao's commitment to advancing medical care underscores his vision of making quality healthcare accessible to all

By Shagun Sharma Published: Wed 13 Sep 2023, 3:50 PM

In a world where medical excellence often finds its haven in bustling metropolises, there exists a story that defies convention. Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla, a distinguished neurosurgeon, has crafted a legacy that exemplifies medical brilliance and serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to society.

Dr Rao's journey, like many great tales, begins in humble surroundings. Raised in a small village, his early life was a testament to determination and dedication. However, his unquenchable thirst for knowledge and his unwavering commitment to serve set him on a remarkable trajectory.

After completing his extensive neurosurgical training at the prestigious Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad, India, Dr Rao sought further refinement in the US. He embarked on a series of fellowships, each delving into a different facet of neurosurgery. His relentless dedication culminated in the coveted Brain Lab Neurosurgery Award, recognising his exceptional contributions to brain tumours.

In 2020, Dr Rao embarked on a noble mission – to give back to society by establishing Dr Rao's Hospital, an institution that redefines the standards of neurosurgery care. This state-of-the-art facility boasts cutting-edge equipment sourced from the US, Netherlands, and Germany – all FDA-approved, guaranteeing the highest standards of care.

Recent Success Stories: Transforming Lives Beyond Borders

Dr Rao's reputation for excellence transcends national borders. Two patients, one from the UK and another from the Netherlands, recently sought treatment at Dr Rao's Hospital for complex pituitary tumours causing Cushing's disease. Despite residing in countries with advanced medical facilities, they journeyed to the third-tier city of Guntur, driven by Dr Rao's expertise and the hospital's exceptional reputation.

The first patient, a 24-year-old from the UK, grappled with a tiny 2 mm tumour relentlessly producing excess cortisol, severely compromising her quality of life. The second patient, a 54-year-old from the Netherlands, faced a similar ordeal with a 3 mm tumour. Both underwent transformative transsphenoidal endoscopic surgery and stereotactic radiosurgery at Dr Rao's Hospital. The skilled surgical team executed precision procedures, successfully removing the tumors and offering a brighter future.

Patient Testimonials: A Journey to Healing

Patient 1 (24, UK): "The decision to come to India for my surgery was monumental. Dr Rao's stellar reputation and advanced facilities instilled confidence in me. The surgery was an unequivocal success, and I am astonished at the level of care I received. My cortisol levels are stabilising, and I eagerly anticipate returning to the UK."

Patient 2 (54, Netherlands): "Opting for Dr Rao's Hospital was a decision I'll forever be grateful for. Dr Rao and his team provided care of international standards. The surgery was executed meticulously, and the post-operative care has been exemplary. I can't express my gratitude enough to Dr Rao for granting me a new lease on life."

Dr Rao's commitment to advancing medical care, even in a small district like Guntur, underscores his vision of making quality healthcare accessible to all. His pioneering work in neurosurgery and the recent success stories of international patients vividly exemplify his dedication to transforming lives.

— Shagun Sharma is a business journalist.