Dr Mazen IVF centre, accredited by the UAE Ministry of Health (MoH), has been awarded the Joint Commission International (JCI) Quality Approval, one of the most respected global benchmarks for healthcare standards. The recognition was presented during a healthcare accreditation ceremony held in Sharjah.

The accreditation places the centre among a select group of fertility institutions recognised for meeting international benchmarks in patient safety, clinical quality, and ethical medical practice.

The Sharjah ceremony brought together health officials, accreditation representatives, and sector leaders to honor institutions contributing to the advancement of medical care in the UAE.

Dr Mazen Dayeh, founder and medical director of the IVF centre, received the award, calling it a reflection of the team’s dedication to continuous improvement.

Speaking at the event, Dr Dayeh, widely regarded as one of the best IVF doctors in Dubai, shared his gratitude and vision. “This accreditation reflects our commitment to fertility care built on scientific rigour and patient-centered values,” said Dr Dayeh. “It motivates us to keep enhancing the quality of our services for families seeking fertility support.”

The centre provides a range of fertility treatments, including IVF, ICSI, IUI, and complementary support programs designed to address both medical and emotional aspects of infertility.

This recognition also highlights Dubai’s broader commitment to advancing healthcare quality and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional hub for specialised medical services.

With the JCI accreditation, Dr Mazen IVF centre joins the growing network of internationally recognised facilities contributing to healthcare excellence in the country.