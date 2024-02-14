Dr Marisha Kaul: A journey of dedication and success in the field of orthodontics and fashion

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 2:27 PM

The story of Dr Marisha Kaul is an interesting one she is a specialist orthodontist, certified Invisalign provider and first-ever winner of Gladrags Mrs India from Himachal Pradesh in India.

She has revolutionised the modern orthodontic dentistry industry with her upscale services and unwavering dedication to providing the best quality orthodontic treatment using the latest technology.

With over 16 years of experience, Dr Kaul has blazed an indomitable trail in the field of orthodontics and used her expertise to help transform the smiles of many patients including models/ actors and influencers in a comfortable and friendly environment.

"Orthodontics is more than just procedures to enhance beauty. A beautiful smile plays a vital role not only in boosting self-esteem, it has a positive impact on people’s careers, their personality and their lives as a whole. Invisalign and braces are two major treatment modalities I use to straighten teeth and enhance the smile of the patients. Having first-hand experience in both the fashion and dental fields, I plan to give the best possible treatment results to my patients according to their facial profile, in the shortest possible time frame also keeping in mind their comfort, their lifestyle and the demands of their profession," said Dr. Kaul.

Dr Kaul's journey has not been easy, sharing her journey, Dr Marisha explains: "I came to Dubai six years ago, I was first working in a dental clinic in Jumeriah and later on joined Dr Joy pediatric and orthodontic centre at Umm Suqeim.”

It may be recalled that Dr Kaul who is an Affiliate of The Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburgh UK also happens to be a state topper in graduation, topper in the PG entrance examination (rank1), a distinction and a double scholarship holder from the Indian dental association. She also had the privilege of being invited as the guest of honour along with HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) for the Arabian Travel Awards where she was also presented with an award.

Speaking about why she finds UAE has huge potential she elaborates: “The visionary leadership of this country has taken many steps to transform the UAE into a global business hub. Steps like allowing 100% foreign-owned businesses, offering extended visas for entrepreneurs, providing funding and support for smaller businesses, and aiming to attract international businesses to the region, have led entrepreneurs like me to explore the UAE market.”

For Dental enquiries please contact, Dr Marisha Kaul:

Email: marishaaa@gmail.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr.marishakaul/

Vasujit Kalia is a freelance writer