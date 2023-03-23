Dr Malda Aldaoudi shares top tips to keep your skin moisturised

Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 2:22 PM

Who doesn't love glowing, hydrated skin? We all do! And thus, we try everything in our power to keep our skin healthy. However, if you are still feeling dryness on your skin, then follow these few tips that Dr Malda Aldaoudi has shared. She is an idolised aesthetic dermatologist who is making a difference in the world of skin with her understanding.

She says, "Let’s start right off the bat and say moisturising can help keep ageing at bay. Think about it this way: you won’t go about your day without drinking water, so you have to make sure you’re hydrating your skin to keep it healthy."

Stating a few ways to keep your skin moisturised, Dr Malda says, "You should moisturise every day. Moisturisers hold water in your skin, keeping it smooth and supple. Whether you’re a man or a woman, whether your skin is oily, sensitive, or dry, remember to keep moisturising a part of your daily routine." Even the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommends the application of moisturiser frequently throughout the day.

If you are taking hot baths, you need to stop! Why? The doctor says, "Hot water dries out your skin and makes it feel itchy and irritated. It removes your natural skin oils more quickly. If you need to relax, settle for warm water instead." Dr Malda further added, "Use gentle skin care products. Stay away from harsh products like deodorant bars, antibacterial soaps, perfumed soaps, and other skin products that contain alcohol because they strip oils from your skin. When choosing skincare items, look for those that are mild, moisturising, and fragrance-free."

Lastly, Dr Malda urges you to drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated and prevent premature ageing. She also encourages you to always wear sunscreen. "Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen, SPF 30 (or higher), and water-resistant. Remember to reapply sunscreen every day to all exposed skin that is not covered by clothing."

Dr Malda has always been a guiding light for all our skin and hair problems. The wonders that she has made in the world of aesthetic medicine are praiseworthy. Currently, she is obtaining her master's from Harvard University and is also attending seminars. She acquired the maximum number of shares in Dubai's overseeing Eternel Clinic.