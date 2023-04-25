Dr Gasser Elsayed: Entrepreneur, investor, and a visionary leader
Dr Gasser Elsayed is a name that is strongly connected to entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment.
A native of Egypt, Dr Elsayed is a highly respected business owner and investor who is known for his vast knowledge of strategy development, implementation, and business operations across multiple industries. He is the founder and owner of the highly successful GS Group of Companies which operates in various fields such as healthcare, government digital transformation, retail, distribution, IT and telecommunications, education, and more.
Early Life and Education
Dr Elsayed was born on September 26, 1983, in Cairo, Egypt. He completed his elementary and high school education in local schools in Egypt before proceeding to Applied Arts at Helwan University. He later earned a PHD degree in printing, publishing, and packaging department from Helwan University, a master's degree in quality assurance from Helwan University, and a diploma degree in marketing and sales from American University In Cairo (AUC). His academic achievements has laid a solid foundation for his future career in entrepreneurship and investment.
Career
Dr Elsayed started his career in the entrepreneurial sector by establishing his first Company, Star Distribution, which specialised in marketing services and distribution across Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Lebanon, and UAE for well-known brands such as Huawei, Nokia, Lenovo, and Samsung. He expanded by establishing GS Group in Cairo, Egypt, in 2007, which works across three verticals (B2G, B2B, and B2C) and consists of more than 20 companies covering Egypt, Middle East and Africa in many fields such as information technology, digital transformation, electronic payments, financial inclusion, factories, mining, tourism, marketing, advertising, constructions, educational programs, medical services.
GS Investment Group has a total of 8,000 employees worldwide and a total yearly turnover of $2 billion.
Dr Elsayed's philosophy is that materialistic gains should not be the sole focus of business. In his view, it is the duty of entrepreneurs to improve the lives of Egyptians and lessen their suffering as much as possible. He believes that one of the most important factors of his company's success was the recruitment of talent, explaining that he can spend billions on Investment, "but with an inefficient team, they'd waste all the investments."
Success and Achievements
Dr Elsayed's life story is a true testament to the power of determination, hard work, and perseverance. He has achieved immense success in the field of entrepreneurship and investment through his innovative thinking and strategic approach. He believes that there is always more to achieve and constantly strives to renew his goals. His vision and leadership have made him an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and investors not only in Egypt but worldwide.
GS Group is currently expanding in Africa and the Gulf.