Dr Dhananjay Datar honoured with Icon of Dubai Award by India Today Group

This esteemed recognition was bestowed upon Dr Datar in acknowledgment of his outstanding contributions to the retail industry

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM

Dr Dhananjay Datar, the visionary entrepreneur and founder of Adil Group of Supermarkets was awarded the prestigious Icon of Dubai award by the India Today Group at a gala event held at the exquisite Taj Exotica, Palm Jumeirah.

This esteemed recognition was bestowed upon Dr Datar in acknowledgment of his outstanding contributions to the retail industry. With over 50 retail stores, Adil chain of supermarkets has played an integral role in providing high-quality food products at affordable prices, catering to the diverse tastes of the Indian community in Dubai and beyond. Dr Datar's commitment to delivering authentic flavors and maintaining impeccable quality standards has made him a beloved figure among Indians in the UAE.

Dr Datar expressed his gratitude for the honour, saying, "Receiving the Icon of Dubai award is a humbling experience. I am deeply committed to serving our community by providing quality products and maintaining the authentic flavors of India. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Adil family."

The India Today Group's recognition of Dr Datar's exceptional achievements in the retail industry reinforces his status as an iconic figure in Dubai and a source of pride for the Indian community.