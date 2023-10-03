Dr Dhananjay Datar honoured with Icon of Dubai Award by India Today Group

Having amassed an impressive count of over 100,000 streams on Spotify in just two years, InteliDey has proven that his musical endeavours resonate universally
Dr Dhananjay Datar, the visionary entrepreneur and founder of Adil Group of Supermarkets was awarded the prestigious Icon of Dubai award by the India Today Group at a gala event held at the exquisite Taj Exotica, Palm Jumeirah.
This esteemed recognition was bestowed upon Dr Datar in acknowledgment of his outstanding contributions to the retail industry. With over 50 retail stores, Adil chain of supermarkets has played an integral role in providing high-quality food products at affordable prices, catering to the diverse tastes of the Indian community in Dubai and beyond. Dr Datar's commitment to delivering authentic flavors and maintaining impeccable quality standards has made him a beloved figure among Indians in the UAE.
Dr Datar expressed his gratitude for the honour, saying, "Receiving the Icon of Dubai award is a humbling experience. I am deeply committed to serving our community by providing quality products and maintaining the authentic flavors of India. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Adil family."
The India Today Group's recognition of Dr Datar's exceptional achievements in the retail industry reinforces his status as an iconic figure in Dubai and a source of pride for the Indian community.
Having amassed an impressive count of over 100,000 streams on Spotify in just two years, InteliDey has proven that his musical endeavours resonate universally
Great Learning stands out as a premier platform in professional education, illuminating the path for those seeking knowledge and skill enhancement in various domains, including cybersecurity
In a market filled with rigid and costly options, PromptTech comes as a breath of fresh air with a focus on delivering lifetime value through customisable, reliable, and budget-friendly retail technology solutions
The event will run until October 5
Lately, Pariz metaverse has been in the news for breaking the negative perception of the market, that metaverse is dead
BITMAIN, the world’s leading ASIC manufacturer, alongside Exahertz and Moonwalk Systems, are thrilled to unveil a historic partnership that’s set to reshape Oman’s tech landscape. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward as Exahertz takes on the role of hosting upwards of 10,000 state-of-the-art BITMAIN machines in the pioneering Exahertz Technology Park, nestled in Salalah, Oman
The young actor looks forward to his new song under BCC Music Factory and working with many other top Bollywood names in the coming years