Dr Bu Abdullah honours Sargam Kaushal at International Women’s event

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 11:13 AM

Dr Bu Abdullah, chairman of the Bu Abdullah Group, had the distinct privilege of being invited as chief guest at the Miss/Mrs. International (Woman of Substance 2024) event held in Dubai. The occasion, which celebrated the strength, resilience, and spirit of womanhood, was a resounding success and left attendees inspired and uplifted.

Alongside Mrs. World 2022, Sargam Kaushal, Dr Bu Abdullah took part in a momentous evening dedicated to recognising and honouring remarkable contributions made by women globally. During the event, Dr Bu Abdullah had the honour of felicitating Kaushal for her significant efforts in empowering women and promoting positive change across the world.

In his address, Dr Bu Abdullah praised Kaushal for her commitment to advancing women's rights and her dedication to making a meaningful impact on society. "It is with great respect and admiration that we celebrate Mrs. Sargam Kaushal's remarkable achievements. Her work in empowering women and fostering positive change is truly inspiring," Dr Bu Abdullah remarked.

The event was a vibrant celebration of the accomplishments and aspirations of women from around the globe. It highlighted the diverse journeys and contributions of women who have significantly impacted their communities and beyond. Dr Bu Abdullah's presence and words of encouragement added a profound touch to the evening, reinforcing the event's message of empowerment and resilience. His participation underscored his commitment to supporting initiatives that uplift and inspire individuals in their pursuit of excellence. The Miss/Mrs. International (Woman of Substance 2024) event was a testament to the power of women’s achievements and the collective strength of a supportive community. The evening concluded with a renewed sense of hope and motivation for all in attendance.

