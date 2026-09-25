Dr Ajayya Kumar entrusted with expanded responsibilities in United Nations engagement and West Asia

The UAE-based Indian corporate leader Dr Ajayya Kumar has been entrusted with two additional international responsibilities: an advisory role supporting United Nations engagement in New York, and the role of representative ambassador to West Asia for the Pan-African Intergovernmental Agency for Water and Sanitation for Africa (WSA).

As adviser for projects and humanitarian affairs, Dr Ajayya will support project development, humanitarian initiatives, international cooperation, stakeholder engagement and institutional partnerships. In West Asia, he will focus on building relationships and opening pathways for cooperation among governments, institutions, businesses, universities and development partners.

The appointments build on Dr Ajayya’s existing role in ECOSOC-related United Nations engagement and his record of leadership across the UAE, India and international platforms. His work spans corporate leadership, education and skills development, entrepreneurship, authorship, mentoring, cultural advocacy and social impact. His recent contributions include serving on the strategic leadership and guidance advisory committee supporting CBSE’s national work on school-to-work transition and skill education. This cross-sector experience, together with his ability to connect institutions and stakeholders across regions, provides a strong foundation for his new responsibilities.

Together, the roles are intended to advance practical cooperation in water security, sanitation, climate resilience, humanitarian action and sustainable development across Africa and West Asia.

Dr Ajayya Kumar said: "Water security is inseparable from health, dignity and opportunity. I accept these roles as a responsibility to help connect institutions, expertise and resources across Africa and West Asia with projects that can deliver measurable human benefit. The value of an appointment lies in the work that follows."

The appointments were recognised during a ceremony at a UN venue in New York on September 22, 2026. At the same ceremony, CICA International University and Seminary conferred an honourary doctorate on Dr Ajayya.