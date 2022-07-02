DPS, Sharjah, holds its first Tedx event

Delhi Private School, Sharjah (DPS) recently hosted the first ever TEDx event — TEDxYouth on June 25. The event was graced by Vandana Marwaha, principal and director, Chitra Raghavan, Kashmira Kalyaniwala and Rajeev Chandy, vice principals. Various speakers were present at the event who spoke on a wide variety of topics.

Sachin Bharti, CEO and founder at Knowledge Planet spoke about the intrinsic meaning of passion and how one finds it. John Govada, regional sales manager at Patriot Ceilings Technologies, drew episodes from his journey that catapulted imagination and lead onto the importance of self-esteem. Dr Jagpreet Singh Deed, senior surgeon at Zulekha Hospital, author, and professor, spoke about the ever-burgeoning proliferation of AI in the medical sector.

The event was sponsored by Smart baby, Caesars Confectionary, Aspen Medical Equipment, Emerge and DC books.