'Double Blessings' Ramadan campaign to benefit Dubai Cares and UAE Food Bank

Published: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 4:43 PM Last updated: Fri 1 Apr 2022, 4:45 PM

Dubai’s popular supermarket chain Choithrams announces ‘Double Blessings’, a campaign that supports Dubai Cares, a civil society organisation formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications and UAE Food Bank during the holy month of Ramadan.

Between March 20 and May 2, patrons will be provided a choice of food boxes: a ready-to eat meal for Dh 10 and a box of rations for Dh 20 that may be purchased to donate through UAE Food Bank. A carton of selected rations for Dh 50 may be purchased and given away by customers on their own. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to Dubai Cares to boost school feeding programmes around the world. The boxes will be available for purchase both online and at more than 28 Choithrams outlets across Dubai and the Northern Emirates

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, chief operating officer at Dubai Cares, said, “School feeding is a core pillar for educational access, retention and student health. Thanks to the support of our decade-old partner, Choithrams, we will boost access to education and keep children in school with a robust system of school feedings programmes. To date, we have launched education programs reaching over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.”

L T Pagarani, chairman of Choithrams Group, said, “Goodness is what we bring to our community with our products and services throughout the year. By sharing food with vulnerable communities in Dubai and by boosting school feeding programmes around the world, we are doubling blessings this Ramadan with the generous support of our customers, partners, stakeholders and staff.”

Dawoud Al Hajri, deputy chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank and director-general of Dubai Municipality, said, “Goodness and charity unite the community. We thank our partners and supporters for the generous donations — it highlights solidarity within the UAE.”

Both Dubai Cares and UAE Food Bank are part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.