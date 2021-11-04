Don’t lose a single customer

By Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 9:00 AM

I have achieved success in business mainly because of five aspects — honesty, hard work, perseverance, quality and customer care. In my opinion, the last one is the most important quality for any entrepreneur to acquire name, fame and prosperity. Yes, truly I give more credit to customers than products. My relations with my customers have always remained so cordial that I have never received a single complaint in the last 36 years from them. This goodwill is my most valuable asset.

My father remained keen on not losing a single customer and I followed him. At Al Adil, we have cultivated a strict discipline of not arguing with our customers. Even if a customer angrily squabbles in the shop, we never reply with harsh words. Instead we make all the efforts we can to convince them. An angry and humiliated customer can create bad publicity for business. When one unsatisfied and hurt customer leaves your shop, it means you have lost at least 10 potential customers.

I remember an incident which inspired me to focus more on customer service and satisfaction. Once I was on a routine business trip to Mumbai. My family had stayed back in Dubai. I was returning home at midnight after finishing a series of meetings with all the suppliers. The hectic day had made me tired and hungry, but I did not have the energy to cook something on my own. The nearby restaurants were also closed. So I decided to go out and have some street food. There was only a small food cart around the corner whose owner was selling egg omelettes, scrambled eggs and bread. He took my order and began preparing the dish.

Meanwhile, I was watching his movements. What impressed me was his polite and affectionate behaviour towards his customers. At that time the prices of onions had soared astonishingly high and compelled everyone to limit its use to minimum. Onion, the otherwise cheap ingredient of everyday food, had acquired the status of a luxurious commodity. Even the big restaurants had stopped serving complimentary onion slices in the menu and replaced them with cabbage salad. But this food cart owner seemed different. He was serving chopped onions generously along with scrambled eggs to every customer who demanded more for it. It surprised me and I asked if it was not affecting his profit margin?

He smilingly replied in few wise words, ‘Sir, the exorbitantly soared prices of onions certainly put pressure on my profit margin but my customers are the only source of my bread and butter. I am willing to lose my profit margin rather than losing them. The price hike is temporary and after some days everything will be normal. Until then I will not disappoint anyone by denying a fistful of chopped onions.’

Friends, let us remember an apt quote by Stephen Covey — Little kindness and courtesies are so important in relationships, the little things are the big things.

Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar is the chairman and managing director of Al Adil Trading