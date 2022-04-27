Donate your pre-loved toys on your next visit to the region’s favourite entertainment centre

Landmark Leisure partners with Emirates Red Crescent to make a difference in the life of children in need during this Holy Month of Ramadan

Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 3:28 PM

Landmark Leisure, the entertainment division of Landmark Group and operator of family entertainment centres across the GCC region, invites guests to donate pre-loved toys in a good condition on their next visit to any of 49 stores in the region, during the Holy month of Ramadan. As a part of the campaign 'Share the joy, give a toy', the region’s favourite family entertainment centres will have dedicated boxes at Fun City, Fun Ville, Fun Block, Fun Works and Tridom stores. In cooperation with Emirates Red Crescent, the toys collected as a part of this campaign will be distributed to children in need who are less fortunate and have no easy access to toys.

Aligning with the new community awareness initiative by Landmark Leisure, the teams at Fun City, Fun Block, Fun Ville, Fun Works and Tridom have donated 3000 toys which will find a new home this holy month. As parents visit the stores with their kids to enjoy the big rides, kiddie rides, video games, and redemption machines, they can place their pre-loved toys at the dedicated boxes that are located across all stores. Not only are the visitors enjoying their experience at one of the Landmark Leisure stores, they are also able to share their joy with other children as well.

Silvio Liedtke, CEO, Landmark Leisure, GCC and India, said: “At Landmark Leisure, we continually strive to provide a world-class entertainment experience which is why our brands are loved by all children across the region. I am positive that our guests will recognise the importance of this initiative and support the cause to bring smiles to those less fortunate children with no access to toys."

Mohammed Ahmed, regional manager of Emirates Red Crescent said: "Working to bring smiles on the faces of those in need is what we aim to do. This partnership with Landmark Leisure is sure to make a considerable difference in the lives of children in need during this Holy Month of Good. We stand for promoting the spirit of compassion and this collaboration helps us do exactly that."

The donation boxes will be available at the below locations in the UAE:

Fun City:

- Safeer Mall, Sharjah

- Arabian Centre, Dubai

- Ibn Battuta, Dubai

- Safeer Mall, Ajman

- Century Mall, Fujairah

- Century Mall, Mamzar

- Oasis Mall, Dubai

- Mercato Mall, Dubai

- Abu Dhabi Mall, Dubai

- Dalma Mall, Dubai

- City Mall Madinat Zayed, AD

- Bawadi Mall, Al Ain

Fun Ville:

- Al Hamra Mall, RAK

- Al Seef Mall, Abu Dhabi

- Ruwais Mall, Abu Dhabi

Fun Works:

- Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi

Fun Block:

- Arabian Centre, Dubai

- First Venue Mall, Motor City Dubai

- Zero 6 Mall, Sharjah

- Oasis Mall, Sharjah

- My City Center Nasseriya, Sharjah

- Fujairah Mall, Fujairah

- Souq Al Jami, Abu Dhabi

- Barari Outlet Mall, Abu Dhabi

Tridom:

- Manar Mall, RAK