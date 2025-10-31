Domain Days Dubai 2025 sets new benchmark for global domain industry

Domain Days Dubai 2025 — hosted by AEserver.com at the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah — concluded its most successful edition yet, cementing its status as the region’s premier event for the domain name and digital infrastructure industry.

Held on October 22–23, the conference welcomed 319 attendees and 51 speakers, with record-breaking international participation from top-tier executives, investors, and innovators.

The upgraded venue and expanded exhibition space enabled dynamic networking, product showcases, and strategic meetings — culminating in a spectacular after-party aboard the 74-metre mega yacht “Lotus” under the Dubai skyline which was sponsored by Nova Registry & Domora by Freename.

This year’s agenda spotlighted cutting-edge topics including domain fractionalisation, AI-powered DNS, and the evolution of gTLDs. These sessions sparked vibrant discussions and catalysed collaborations between legacy registries and emerging Web3 platforms, reinforcing Domain Days’ role as a bridge between traditional and decentralised internet ecosystems.

As one of this year’s Gold Sponsors, it.com Domains once again stood out at Domain Days Dubai 2025, with the company sharing its insights on the future of new gTLDs and registry innovation. Represented by Joe Alagna, its chief strategy officer and author of How to Get Your Own Top-Level Domain, the registry contributed a practical, data-driven perspective on building sustainable TLD businesses. With more than 100,000 domains now under management, it.com Domains continues to strengthen its global presence and support the MEA region’s growing digital ecosystem. The event once again proved to be a valuable platform for the company to engage with industry leaders, partners, and innovators shaping the next era of domain growth.

Major announcements at Domain Days included new registry-registrar partnerships, product launches like Freename’s Domora.com fractional ownership platform, and investment deals forged on the exhibition floor.

The next edition of Domain Days Dubai is officially set for fourth quarter of 2026, promising broader regional engagement and deeper industry impact.

“The energy this year was electric,” said Munir Badr, founder of Domain Days and CEO of AEserver.com. “From groundbreaking ideas to yacht deck deals, Domain Days Dubai 2025 proved that Dubai is not just hosting the future of domains — it’s shaping it. Our vision is to grow this event into the definitive global platform where digital infrastructure, innovation, and investment converge, with Dubai as its beating heart.”

With overwhelmingly positive feedback on its balance of structured content and organic networking, Domain Days continues to evolve as the global meeting point for digital assets, where East meets West and innovation thrives.