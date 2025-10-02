Domain Days Dubai 2025 set to unite global domain, web hosting leaders this October

Domain Days Dubai 2025, the Middle East and Africa’s premier conference dedicated to domains, web hosting, and cloud technologies, is set to return for its highly anticipated third edition. Taking place on October 22–23, 2025, at the prestigious Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, the event promises an expanded agenda, deeper industry insights, and unmatched networking opportunities for professionals across the global digital infrastructure landscape.

As a pivotal gathering for industry leaders, Domain Days Dubai dives deep into crucial topics like domain investments, Web3 innovations, Wordpress and cybersecurity advancements. Attendees can expect a dynamic lineup of fireside chats, panel discussions, and expert insights, all aimed at honing best practices in domain registration, investing, parking, and monetisation.

This year’s conference introduces a fresh array of experts tackling hot topics including Domain Fractionalisation, The Future of the Domain Name Space with the upcoming launch of new domain names (new gTLDs) under ICANN’s oversight, WordPress communities in the MEA region, trademark & IP case studies from the region, and more. With an impressive roster of sponsors led by Platinum partners Nova Registry and Domora by Freename – renowned innovators in domain registry and Web3 – the event is set to showcase the best in the industry. Gold sponsors include heavyweights like WebPros, Sedo, it.com Domains, DMARC Manager, 10web.io, and Blackwall, among others, ensuring a diverse representation from registrars, registries, and hosting communities.

Domain Days Dubai 2025 will feature a host of sessions addressing the most pressing issues shaping the domain landscape and digital infrastructure. Experts will explore emerging trends in domain investments, innovative monetisation strategies, and the transformative impact of Web3 and blockchain domains. Attendees will also gain insights into advancements in web hosting and cloud technologies, enhancing their understanding of effective domain management.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Munir Badr, founder of Domain Days and CEO of AEserver.com said: "We are excited to welcome industry leaders to address the pressing challenges and opportunities within the domain and web hosting sectors. This conference is crucial as it allows professionals to share insights on the latest trends in domain investments, Web3 technologies, and cybersecurity."

The event will host a distinguished lineup of speakers from the MEA region and beyond, including Dr Marwan Alzarouni, CEO of the Dubai Blockchain Centre; Mohammad Ismail Alfalasi, manager digital resources management at TDRA, Molehe Wesi, CEO of the .za Domain Name Authority; and Charles Shaban, chief representative officer for the MENA International Trademark Association (INTA). Other notable voices include: Davide Vicini, CEO and co-founder of Freename; Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains; Sahar Khan, associate director of channel partnerships at Radix Domain Services DMCC; and Bashar Al-Abdulhadi, DCEO KuwaitNet.

Additionally, one of this year’s Gold Sponsors, it.com Domains returns to Domain Days Dubai 2025 as a fast-growing global registry supporting the MEA region’s digital ecosystem. Launched in 2021, it.com Domains has already surpassed 100,000 domains under management, offering businesses, entrepreneurs, and developers a powerful new way to secure their digital identity. The registry continues to expand globally while championing innovation, accessibility, and regional growth across the domain industry.

The event is built with Dubai’s premium hospitality and includes two days of exclusive networking with plenty of social activities such as a gala dinner and a grand finale on a mega yacht sailing into the sunset which marks the end of the programme.

For more information and to register, visit: www.domaindays.com.