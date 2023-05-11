Does Hedera Coin have a future?
There's a lot of potential in the blockchain industry, especially regarding security and speed.
There are limitations to the blockchain when it comes to accessibility. But Hedera Hashgraph was designed to solve scalability issues and empower and speed up lives. In this case, distributed ledger technology takes over from blockchain and answers all the questions that have remained unanswered until now. The Hedera HBAR ecosystem relies heavily on distributed ledger technology (DLT) and its native token, HBAR.
Historical and technical analysis of Hedera Hashgraph
HBAR coin had a good year in 2020. Though the coin's price dropped in the year's second half because of high volatility, it quickly picked up in 2021.
The price of HBAR peaked at $0.5701 on Sep 16, 2021, after which profit booking sentiment took over. For the rest of the year, coin prices ranged between $0.4516 and $0.2256. HBAR's price has continued to drop in 2022 due to the bearish phase in the entire crypto market.
HBAR price prediction: 2023-2030
According to technical analysis, HBAR tokens didn't win the topmost cryptocurrency award due to a gradual but steady price rise. However, experienced traders have learned that this asset takes time to perform.
Technically, $0.095, $0.165, and $0.269 represent immediate resistance, while $0.322 represents significant resistance. There's an immediate support level of $0.04 for HBAR coins. However, the volume might support a price rise if the coin crosses the immediate resistance level.
HBAR price prediction 2023
The current prediction is that Hedera Hashgraph will reach $0.28 by the end of March 2023, representing a 400 per cent increase over 2018. The technical indicators indicate positive sentiment, and the minimum price is expected to be $0.055. Hedera Hashgraph is also expected to trade at an average price of $0.17 per share.
HBAR price prediction 2024
According to the technical analysis, Hedera will sell for a minimum price of $0.21 in 2024. The maximum price level for HBAR has been determined to be $0.43. According to our prediction, the average trading price for HBAR will be around $0.32. In 2024, prices for Hedera are expected to increase by approximately 100 per cent.
HBAR Price Prediction 2025
The cost of Hedera Hashgraph is expected to be $0.37 at the minimum and $0.59 at the maximum by 2025. According to our HBAR price predictions, HBAR prices will average $0.48. We expect the value of HBAR tokens to change by approximately 60 per cent over the next few months.
HBAR price prediction 2026
According to our price analysis and HBAR crypto price prediction, the digital asset will have a minimum and maximum price of $0.52 and $0.74 in 2026. Instead, the average value may be expected to be $0.63. This value will likely increase as users become familiar with the robust technology behind HBAR's smart contracts.
HBAR price prediction 2027
According to our HBAR crypto price prediction, the token will reach a maximum value of $0.91 in 2027, while it will reach a minimum value of $0.52. The average trading price is $0.80.
HBAR price prediction 2028
Hedera's minimum, average, and maximum prices in 2028 are $0.87, $0.98, and $1.09. Prices are expected to go up by 25 per cent. The current price of Hedera Hashgraph is a great time to buy so you can make some serious money.
HBAR price prediction 2029
The HBAR Coin is expected to reach a maximum price of $1.25 by 2029. There is an expectation that the Hedera coin will end its life in 2029 with an average price of $1.14. The price may fall to $1.03 if the market declines during this period.
HBAR price prediction 2030
Experts predict that Hedera is likely to hit $1.30 by 2030, according to Hedera Hashgraph. Hedera Hashgraph's price will reach $1.41 in December, according to HBAR's price analysis. According to our HBAR prediction, Hedera will grow by 18 per cent in 2030. It's going to be a bull market in 2030, and many crypto projects are going to make history.
Final words
Hedera Hashgraph eliminates blockchain, data accessibility, and high costs of blockchain. The performance of this digital currency is slow, and there's no inflation. The consensus on Hedera is decentralised, so users can decide what to validate. The HBAR platform, cryptocurrency, and app also let you trade other virtual tokens. It's easy to use credit and debit cards with HBAR. Because of its controlled mutability and time-based expiration features, HBAR is perfect for building decentralized apps everywhere.
Considering its groundbreaking fundamentals, it is clear that Hedera Hashgraph is here to stay in the foreseeable future.