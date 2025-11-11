Doers Summit 2025 set to position Dubai as Asia’s new startup capital

Dubai is fast emerging as Asia’s new startup capital and the upcoming Doers Summit 2025, debuting at Dubai Silicon Oasis on November 26–27, is poised to accelerate that momentum. The landmark two-day event will bring together over 3,000 founders, operators, investors, and business leaders for a dynamic exchange of insights, collaboration, and growth opportunities.

The Dubai edition marks a major milestone for The Doers Company, which has evolved from hosting Reflect Festival into a truly global innovation platform connecting ecosystems across Athens, Limassol, and Dubai.

"Dubai is the next step in our evolution from hosting an event to creating a movement," said Stylianos Lambrou, CEO and co-founder of The Doers Company.

Doers Summit 2025 will feature a world-class lineup of speakers, spotlighting influential voices driving innovation across continents. Among the confirmed speakers are Markus Fuhrmann, co-founder of Delivery Hero; Uri Levine, co-founder of Waze; Jamil Shinawi, nine-time exited founder and CEO of AHOY; Nikos Moraitakis, CEO of Workable; Alisa Adel, senior director of Research & Technology at Airbus; and Demetris Skourides, chief scientist for Research, Innovation & Technology of the Republic of Cyprus.

The Dubai edition will also spotlight India’s growing influence in the global innovation economy, welcoming an impressive delegation of policy, academic, and business leaders including Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, former Union Cabinet Minister and global policy strategist; Prof. Milind D. Atrey, deputy director (Academics, Research & Translation) at IIT Bombay; Dr Huzaifa H Khorakiwala, executive director of Wockhardt Limited and head of Wockhardt Foundation; Ameya Prabhu, founder and CEO of NAFA Capital Group and World Economic Forum Young Global Leader; and Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and co-founder of HTLabs and OTTplay.

Their participation will strengthen the bridge between India, the GCC, and global innovation hubs, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a thriving connector of ideas, capital, and talent.

With three dedicated stages, the Summit will deliver actionable playbooks, case studies, and Q&A sessions on scaling startups, emerging technologies, and sustainable growth. Beyond the main program, Doers Summit 2025 will transform Dubai into a vibrant hub for collaboration, featuring founder breakfasts, investor roundtables, rooftop salons, and private mixers designed to spark authentic conversations that lead to real partnerships and investment deals.

The popular Doers Pitch & Startup Spotlight will also return, offering emerging founders the chance to pitch directly to investors. Previous editions have led to more than 50 follow-up investment meetings, underscoring the tangible impact of the platform on startup success stories.

Attendees can now secure full-access passes— covering all stages, side events, and the expo at doerssummit.com/city/dubai.