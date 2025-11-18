DMDC partners with Residual.ae to launch Dubai’s first renovate-to-resell model with $100m villa portfolio

Award-winning construction and design firm DMDC have announced a strategic partnership with Residual.ae to deliver Dubai’s first renovate-to-resell model: an investment approach that removes the financial burden from villa owners and promises untapped earnings through free renovations.

The partnership has already secured four high-profile renovation contracts on Palm Jumeirah villas, with a combined current value of $50 million. Upon completion of full structural upgrades, MEP replacements, and ultra-luxury interior redesigns, the portfolio is projected to reach $100 million in resale value.

This four-villa award brings DMDC’s signed project value to over Dh220 million in the past 10 months, with expectations to exceed Dh300 million by end of year. The company’s multi vertical structure ensures speed, quality, and investor focused delivery.

DMDC is responsible for design, construction, and delivery, ensuring each project reflects the company’s benchmark for high-end craftsmanship and detail. With more than 800 in-house specialists across construction, MEP, interiors, and manufacturing, DMDC guarantees speed, quality, and precise execution.

Residual.ae leads the financial and strategic framework of the model, identifying undervalued villas, providing free renovations, and managing the end-to-end resale process. This zero-capital approach enables homeowners and investors to realise exceptional returns without financial or operational exposure.

“With each project, our goal is to provide the highest standards of quality while maximising ROI,” said Raji Daou, CEO of DMDC. “One of our clients purchased a Garden Villa for Dh30 million, invested Dh11 million in renovation and plot extension, and it’s now going to market for Dh65 million. That’s the kind of upside this model delivers.”

“Residual.ae’s mission has always been to remove barriers to property improvement,” said Daniel McNeil, founder and CEO of Residual.ae. “By partnering with DMDC, we’re scaling that vision, combining financial access and construction excellence to redefine what’s possible in Dubai’s high-end market.”

Following the successful launch on Palm Jumeirah, DMDC and Residual plan to expand their partnership to Emirates Living, Jumeirah Golf Estates, and Arabian Ranches.

As demand grows for fully modernised homes in Dubai’s most prestigious communities, this joint initiative aims to provide even more value to sellers, combining free high end renovations and interior design with strategic resale positioning.

For more information, visit https://www.dmdc.ae/ and https://residual.ae/.