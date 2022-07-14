DJ Spinall to perform at Satish Sanpal’s Vii Club Dubai

Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 12:37 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 12:39 PM

The well-known Nigerian DJ Spinall is ready to perform live at Conrad Hotel, Vii Club Dubai, hosted by the established entrepreneur Satish Sanpal on July 14. The event titled ‘Afrobeats Takeover’ is expected to be a blast and the most happening event in the nightlife in Dubai.

Oluseye Desmond Sodamola, professionally known as Spinall, is considered the pioneer of the music and nightlife scenario in Nigeria. Spinall has always tried to push the boundaries and create his sound that could resonate with others. Spinall received his first break in 2004, becoming the Radio DJ at Raypower 100.5 FM. His career has been uphill since then. Spinall has also collaborated with other artists such as 2Baba, Wande Coal, Davido, Kizz Daniel and Wizkid. He created his trademark style edge to his outfit known as TheCAP, a tribute to his culture. He has become a household name in the clubs in Nigeria. Club nights are not complete without Spinall performing his set.

The host and the owner of Vii Club Dubai, Satish Sanpal is an Indian entrepreneur, mentor, and philanthropist. Much like running his business, Sanpal loves throwing parties and hosting events in his prominent Vii Club Dubai, which is one of the main reasons for him to establish a club in the heart of Dubai, on Sheikh Zayed Road. The club is a symbol of gratitude that Sanpal has for Dubai for everything that it has provided to him to set up his empire. He even mentioned that Dubai is the entrepreneurial hub for people like him to prosper, and it is also one of the most comfortable and safest places in the world to live.

Vii Dubai is the place for music lovers and party animals looking for an unforgettable experience. As a result of its mesmerising atmosphere, high-quality service, and unparalleled events, meals, and beverages, Vii Dubai has become the city's premier destination for an urban retreat. Vii Dubai is a combo of three entertainment destinations, all under one roof. Vii Dubai calls out everyone in Dubai for an elegant escape with the company of Hip Hop and R&B ambience.