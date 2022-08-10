DJ Sahil Gulati spins magic through music

DJ Sahil Gulati is an established name amongst Delhi's party circuits. He has hosted some of the most happening events at some of the most prestigious venues across the city. No one knows the art of setting the guests' moods on fire like this artist, who has been around for quite a long time now, having played in almost all the elite clubs in Delhi such as Toy Room, Soho, Privee, Club BW and many more. This popular DJ, who is most active in Delhi NCR, plays Bollywood, HipHop Mashup DJ and even Techno on a few occasions. He is primarily active in the Delhi NCR region but has even played at numerous international venues during his career as a DJ.

When we see the crowds going berserk, dancing wildly, there's no doubt about anyone else playing music at the event other than DJ Gulati, as nothing beats the spinning skills of this music master who has conquered the arena with his spectacular hands-on expertise over the music console. Today, any important party or event has this expert hosting and playing music, which has catapulted his popularity to soaring heights. "The mark of a true DJ is to ignite spirits and get the event rolling through his music spinning skills," says the DJ who has been around this space, having captivated the audiences wherever he has performed to date.

The outstanding music master has performed to his optimum capacity and has secured a prominent position in this space. "Entertaining the audiences with music that gets them grooving is what makes a DJ popular. Also, playing the music of different genres aids in holding the audience and keeps them engaged. A music expert knows what the crowd wants and should play accordingly to strike it right," says the industry expert who has been privileged enough to perform with some of the biggest names of the entertainment world such as Farhan Akhtar with whom he performed in Soho Delhi at the beginning of this year.

He says that a good DJ needs to master the art of making people groove to their music, which establishes a strong connection with the audience and that's what he's been doing all this while which has boosted his popularity to the next level.