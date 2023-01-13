Diversity amongst winners in the latest Emirates Draw MEGA7
Thousands of winners continue to reap the fantastic opportunities offered by Emirates Draw’s weekly 'Games for all'.
The 67th Sunday episode witnessed as many as 7,258 winners taking home a whopping Dh480,983 in cash prizes. Jasmina Sabanovic, Dany Yazbeck, and Santo Togna were among the 19 raffle winners winning Dh10,000 each. Winners expressed their winning journeys upon the announcement of the results and shared how their win with Emirates Draw has kickstarted their new year on a positive note.
Among the raffle winners of this week was Jasmina Sabanovic, a 29-year-old financial auditor who saw promising potential in the Sunday game. The Denmark national came to know about Emirates Draw two months ago from a friend who plays frequently and, since then, she never stopped playing. "I was initially doubtful of any significant winnings and was participating in trying the game. I won with my second participation," she narrates joyfully. Jasmina has been living in the UAE for over seven years, and though she has explored other raffles, her first-ever win came with Emirates Draw MEGA7. She intends to use the Dh10,000 for a travel vacation and is eager to continue playing. Jasmina recommends others to participate and not be discouraged or doubtful because her win proved it is a legitimate draw with many opportunities to win big, and others can win too.
An equally faster win is that of Santo Togna, a 32-year-old Italian national. His lucky win of Dh10,000 resulted from the third participation in the MEGA7 game. "I recall asking my work colleague to give me random numbers that I used for this entry, and her number choices made me a raffle winner," he chuckles. Togna intends to use the winning amount towards his family expenses and looks forward to more winnings. The hospitality professional advises fellow participants, "Some people may be trying for a longer time, while others win in the first few times, so you never know. The least you can do is try."
Another fast-paced and symbolic win story is Dany Yazbeck, a 39-year-old HR professional who decided to participate and get a glimpse of what the new year might look like for him. The Lebanese national has been living in the UAE for just one year and discovered Emirates Draw four months ago. "It was the beginning of the year, so I was just trying my luck with numbers related to my family and me," he recalls. Yazbeck's participation won him Dh10,000 through the Raffle Draw. He intends to use the winning amount to pay off his rent and hopes to continue reaping the opportunities of the weekly games. Yazbeck encourages others to participate, saying: "People need to try their luck. Somethings happen without being planned, and these are the most satisfying things."
The exclusive Dh160 million Grand Prize, the largest in the MENA and Asia regions, is yet to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from the right. Play more to win more in the next game, set to broadcast on Sunday, January 15, at 9 pm.
