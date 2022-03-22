Diversify your wealth and invest in luxury hotels in Dominica

Published: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 12:24 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Mar 2022, 12:28 PM

Investing in real estate is a great way to diversify your portfolio and establish long-lasting wealth for your family. The Commonwealth of Dominica offers a myriad of internationally renowned property options to investors looking to boost their real estate portfolio.

With desirable and safe locations, oceanfront views, and the feel of a home – investors can purchase some of Dominica’s luxury government-approved real estate options through the country’s Citizenship by Investment Programme.

The real estate route also allows investors to attain citizenship in the highly sought-after eco-destination that has continuously received international praise.

Regarded as the Nature Isle of the Caribbean, Dominica is one of the most beautiful places in the world, and its real estate projects are guaranteed to offer generous returns for investors.

Options include the one-of-a-kind Anichi Resort and Spa branded by the Autograph Collection – a premium brand of Marriott International. Investors can purchase shares and receive a share certificate, or they can purchase freehold suites and receive a title deed with their citizenship.

Jungle Bay Villas provide an excellent, hassle free, residential address with a fantastic potential for Return on Investment (ROI) while the Bois Cotlette Estate is one of the oldest surviving estates in Dominica and offers great international exposure.

The highly awarded six-star, world-renowned Secret Bay, which was recently named as the region’s “#1 Resort Hotel” by Travel + Leisure, is another well regarded option.

Over and above these options, investors can choose from an additional four deluxe real estate properties from hoteliers like Hilton and Kempinski or boutique eco resorts like the Sanctuary Rainforest Eco Resort and Spa.

Properties like Secret Bay have broken records in the industry due to the value of the offering that transcends the traditional CBI markets.

For example, over 50 CBI owners from across the globe who invested in the all-villa resort received ROI payments and, the off-plan Clifftop Villa Estate compound was sold at a sumptuous US$7.1 million to a non-CBI investor.

Operating for over two decades, Dominica's CBI Programme offers families a trusted Plan B with life-changing benefits for an investment amount of little as USD$200,000.

Once purchased, the real estate must be held for either three years from the date citizenship is granted or, if the future purchaser is also a citizenship by investment applicant, five years from the date citizenship is granted.

Dominica’s CBI Programme has been consistently ranked as the world's best offering for second citizenship by experts at the Financial Times' PWM magazine. The researchers have continuously highlighted the Programme's affordability, meticulous due diligence standards and efficiency as reasons for its global appeal.

The CBI scheme focuses on the overall quality and integrity of its applicants, only accepting individuals of outstanding character and repute. Only credible persons of excellent standing are granted citizenship.

For those who meet Dominica’s citizenship requirements, the idyllic Caribbean island offers one of the best standards of living in the region. Dominica is politically and economically stable, with a low crime rate and rich investment opportunities.

Interestingly, Dominica was recently crowned as one of the safest places in the Caribbean and Latin America, according to the recently published World Citizenship Report (WCR) – which takes into account data from the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2021 and World Governance Indicators (WGI). The report ranked the Nature Isle third in the region with a score of 77.3 out of 100, making it the 33rd safest place in the international arena.

Over the last decade, Dominica has made leaps in improving its infrastructure. The government has built several luxury eco-tourism resorts, invested heavily in small businesses, and is in the process of constructing a new international airport.