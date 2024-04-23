Dive into the latest binge-worthy regional content on Yango Play this spring
Coming off the long public holidays and rainy days, spring is in full blow, and Yango Play is here to brighten your screens with more content awaiting you this April. As the season blossoms, watch all of your beloved series - all episodes are available to stream now. Fans can also stream the captivating soundtrack from their favourite series in the app's music section!
The latest series to binge-watch
GAWDAR - 1001 Nights
The Egyptian drama series 'Gawdar' captivates audiences with its masterful blend of suspense, drama, and unexpected twists, reminiscent of the much-loved 'Al Hashashin'. Starring Yasser Galal in the title role, Gawdar offers a contemporary adaptation of the story of Judar ibn Omar al-Masri from One Thousand and One Nights. This series, with its rich historical undertones and grand production, echoes the vibe and aesthetic of Al Hashashin, bringing to life the challenges and complexities of its characters. It delves into modern Egyptian society's social and psychological issues through powerful supporting performances by Yasmin Raeis, Nour, Ayten Amer, Roshdy Tawfik, Abdel Aziz Makhyoun and Ayda Reyad. Directed by Islam Khairy and penned by Anwar Abdel-Meguid, Gawdar is celebrated for its high production values and in-depth storytelling, providing a viewing experience that leaves a lasting impression on fans of the genre.
Now Streaming
Farawla
'Farawla' offers a hilarious foray into the life of a fortune teller turned social media sensation. Nelly Karim captivates as Farawla, who, with wit and charm, ascends from poverty to digital fame. Alongside her, Shaimaa Saif delivers laughter as the protagonist navigates her newfound social status as an energy guru. Directed by Muhammad Ali and Tamer Mohamed Mustafa, and written by Mohamed Soliman Abdul Malek, this comedy series questions whether the influence Farawla holds over her followers is real or an artfully crafted illusion. It's a sharp, funny commentary on fame and authenticity in the age of the internet.
El Meallem
'El Meallem' starring Mostafa Shaaban, brings to life the story of Hamid, a peaceful fishmonger whose life is upended by brutal conflicts with market tyrants. This gripping drama, directed by Morcous Adel, with Mohamed El Shawaf's incisive writing, delves into themes of betrayal and vengeance. As Hamid seeks to avenge the downfall of his father's legacy, actors Hagar Ahmad and Ahmed Fouad Selim enrich the narrative with their powerful supporting performances, making a series that powerfully portrays the cost of justice in a world of chaos.
Explore a rich array of series this season, each brimming with unique narratives and stellar casts. 'Al Hashashin' is an epic drama starring Karim Abdel Aziz, Fathy Abdelwahab, and Nicolas Mouawad, diving deep into the secretive world of an 11th-century military order. For a lighter mood, 'Sakf El Waled', featuring Khaled Abed El Aziz and Abdel Aziz El Mobadel, offers laughs and family antics in a hyperlocal comedy. The gripping thriller 'Nazret Hob', with Bassel Khaiat and Carmen Bsaibes, weaves romance with political intrigue, while 'Beit El Rifaey', starring Amir Karara and Ahmed Rezk, mixes action and drama amid Egypt's rich cultural heritage. Lastly, 'Revive Your Heart' brings together voices like Salah Abdallah and Mohammed Mamdouh in an inspiring animation perfect for family viewing.
Experience the compelling stories on the Yango Play app, all episodes are streaming now.
Yango Play continues to be the go-to platform for entertainment that highlights the MENA region's creativity and culture, now available with Arabic and English subtitles to broaden its appeal to a global audience. With seamless access across smartphones and smart TVs in both Arabic and English languages, users can enjoy their favourite movies and shows without any hassle.
Yango Play now from the Google PlayStore or iOS App Store and get an exclusive 60-day free trial if you sign up before April 31.
