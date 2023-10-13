DIVAlicious set to make grand return in Dubai

Joy Alukkas is renowned for his unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the jewellery industry
For over a decade, DIVAlicious, the renowned international exhibition, has been setting fashion enthusiasts abuzz with its exquisite collection of festive, party, and wedding wear. With a formidable presence in 15 cities, this award-winning event is making a grand return to the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai from October 13 to 15. Boasting an impressive lineup of over 100 exhibitors, DIVAlicious promises an unparalleled shopping experience that caters to diverse tastes and budgets.
One of the unique features of DIVAlicious is its ability to cater to a wide range of preferences and budgets. From high-profile fashion week designers to affordable yet chic brands, the event offers an inclusive shopping experience. Regardless of your style or spending capacity, DIVAlicious ensures that there’s something for everyone.
In a pleasant surprise, everything at DIVAlicious is priced under Dh1,999. The exhibition will take place on from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm at Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel.
This commitment to affordability makes high-quality, designer wear accessible to a broader audience, democratizing fashion and allowing individuals to express their unique style without breaking the bank.
The event is free to attend. Valet parking is also available.
