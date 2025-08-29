DIVAlicious Festive 3-day Exhibition returns to Dubai

Dubai’s most glamorous shopping destination is back. The DIVAlicious Festive 3-day Exhibition, founded by Vanitaa Bhatia, will take place from September 5-7 at the Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel.

Bringing together more than 100 curated brands under one roof, this season’s edition promises an unmatched showcase of festive and luxe prêt fashion, couture and wedding wear, fine jewellery, statement accessories, artisanal gifting and gourmet delights.

With its signature curation, DIVAlicious offers something for every shopper — from glamorous ensembles for weddings and festive invites, to elegant jewels, chic prêt looks and indulgent gifting. The exhibition is designed to make festive shopping effortless, stylish and inspiring.

“DIVAlicious has always been about spoiling the DIVA in every woman. This edition brings our strongest line-up yet, ensuring that every shopper finds her perfect festive look,” said Vanitaa Bhatia, founder of DIVAlicious.

The event highlights include:

Dates: September 5-7, 2025

Venue: Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel

Timings: 10am – 8pm daily

Entry and valet: Free