  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Aug 29, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 6, 1447 | Fajr 04:39 | DXB weather-sun.svg43°C

DIVAlicious Festive 3-day Exhibition returns to Dubai

The exhibition is designed to make festive shopping effortless, stylish and inspiring

Published: Fri 29 Aug 2025, 11:01 AM

Top Stories

Dubai mosques roll out new paid parking signs to prioritise worshippers

Dubai mosques roll out new paid parking signs to prioritise worshippers

Dubai: New passport photo rules for Indian expats starting September 1

Dubai: New passport photo rules for Indian expats starting September 1

Watch: UAE launches major water pipeline project serving over 1 million Gazans

Watch: UAE launches major water pipeline project serving over 1 million Gazans

Dubai’s most glamorous shopping destination is back. The DIVAlicious Festive 3-day Exhibition, founded by Vanitaa Bhatia, will take place from September 5-7 at the Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel.

Bringing together more than 100 curated brands under one roof, this season’s edition promises an unmatched showcase of festive and luxe prêt fashion, couture and wedding wear, fine jewellery, statement accessories, artisanal gifting and gourmet delights.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

HONOR opens new experience store at Abu Dhabi’s Reem Mall on August 29

thumb-image

AI or human agents? UAE industry execs say customers should choose

thumb-image

Video: Polish F-16 jet crashes ahead of air show, pilot dead

thumb-image

UAE President hails 'remarkable contributions' on Emirati Women's Day

thumb-image

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan sends personal messages to 40 high school toppers

 

With its signature curation, DIVAlicious offers something for every shopper — from glamorous ensembles for weddings and festive invites, to elegant jewels, chic prêt looks and indulgent gifting. The exhibition is designed to make festive shopping effortless, stylish and inspiring.

“DIVAlicious has always been about spoiling the DIVA in every woman. This edition brings our strongest line-up yet, ensuring that every shopper finds her perfect festive look,” said Vanitaa Bhatia, founder of DIVAlicious.

The event highlights include:

  • Dates: September 5-7, 2025

  • Venue: Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel

  • Timings: 10am – 8pm daily

  • Entry and valet: Free

For more information, follow Instagram: @be.divalicious.