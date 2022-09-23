Divalicious fashion exhibition comes to Dubai

DIVAlicious will be hosting its fashion exhibition at Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel until September 25. The exhibition will present over 100 exhibitors with options for festive, bridal, western, diffusion wear, accessories, fine jewellery, décor, festive gifting and edibles. The DIVAlicious exhibition is bringing fashion from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Pakistani and Dubai-based brands.
Lakme Fashion Week Designer SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi will also be present with an extensive line-up for men and women. The fashion and lifestyle exhibition will cater to women, men and kids. Entry to the exhibition is free with free valet from 10 am to 8 pm on all three days.
The state-of-the-art life support system will be initially focused on children and neonatal respiratory failure
The move will benefit the Indian diaspora in the GCC countries who can now remit money directly to 20,000 billers for domestic utility bill payments through any LuLu Exchange branch or through the LuLu Money app
Nitin Chopra, founder of Range International Property Investment, shares his thoughts on the increasing demand of investment in Dubai real estate market
Notable growth in apartment and villa sales was recorded in August 2022, with the Dubai property market on its course to conclude another year on a strong note