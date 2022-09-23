Divalicious fashion exhibition comes to Dubai

Published: Fri 23 Sep 2022, 6:13 PM

DIVAlicious will be hosting its fashion exhibition at Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel until September 25. The exhibition will present over 100 exhibitors with options for festive, bridal, western, diffusion wear, accessories, fine jewellery, décor, festive gifting and edibles. The DIVAlicious exhibition is bringing fashion from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Pakistani and Dubai-based brands.

Lakme Fashion Week Designer SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi will also be present with an extensive line-up for men and women. The fashion and lifestyle exhibition will cater to women, men and kids. Entry to the exhibition is free with free valet from 10 am to 8 pm on all three days.