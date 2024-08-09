Dithari makes its mark in the UAE's green economy

Mohammed Sherif KA, CEO, Dithari.

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 6:36 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 7:04 PM

The global rate of resource consumption is alarmingly outpacing the Earth’s ability to replenish itself. Projections suggest that if this trend continues, by 2050 we will need the equivalent of 2.3 Earths to meet our collective demands, according to the Global Footprint Network. This stark reality highlights the urgent need for widespread adoption of sustainable practices and policies to mitigate environmental degradation and ensure the well-being of future generations.

To prevent major environmental crises, it is crucial to adopt smarter and more sustainable resource use strategies. Many organisations worldwide are committed to this cause, and one notable entity in the UAE is Dithari, founded by a group of forward-thinking ecopreneurs.

Dithari, based in the UAE has made significant strides in supporting the nation’s sustainability goals. Specialising in the circular IT industry, Dithari focuses on sourcing, recycling, and distributing electronic devices such as laptops and smartphones.

The mission of Dithari is to streamline the refurbishing industry in the region and extend the lifespan of these devices through a high-quality recycling process. Mohammed Sherif KA, CEO of Dithari, explains: "Dithari is an enterprise in the green economy. We began our journey in the IT sector, exploring ways to enhance sustainability. We realized that improving the circularity of IT products could have a significant impact. This insight led us to focus on the recycling business. One of the major challenges in recycling IT products is the disorganised nature of the value chain."

What does Dithari’s mission mean for the environment and consumers? Firstly, Dithari’s focus on recycling and refurbishing electronics reduces waste in landfills. By re-engineering and re manufacturing these devices, Dithari effectively lowers CO2 emissions and conserves valuable resources. Secondly, Dithari makes laptops and smartphones more accessible and affordable for consumers. They prioritise customer trust through meticulous refurbishment processes, using grade-A components, adhering to international quality standards, and conducting rigorous quality checks at their state-of-the-art facilities. Dithari’s efforts are a significant contribution to the UAE’s sustainability goals. By concentrating on the circular IT industry, Dithari not only reduces electronic waste but also promotes resource conservation and carbon footprint reduction. Their work demonstrates how innovative business models can advance a greener economy and a sustainable future. In conclusion, Dithari is setting a new standard in the green economy, showing that sustainable business practices can yield both environmental and economic benefits. As the world faces the challenges of resource depletion and environmental degradation, initiatives like Dithari’s offer hope for a more sustainable future.

