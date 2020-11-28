District One announces winner of Dh1.2-million waterfront apartment
Dubai — Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One, part of the master development Meydan, recently announced Mohammad Sadegh Sihawi as the winner of its Dh1.2 million waterfront one-bedroom apartment from a month-long promotion held by District One.
The winner was chosen in a raffle draw and announced during a virtual event conducted by Kris Fade, a popular radio presenter in Dubai.
The event was attended by Guurpal Singh, vice president — finance, sales and project operations, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, District One; Yousuf Al Hashimi, deputy executive director, Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), Dr Mahmoud AlBurai, senior consultant, RERA, and Rashid Al Marri, official from Department of Economic Development (DED).
Sihawi said: “I am very blessed to be winning this glorious apartment, I can’t believe it! I have initially invested in District One because I love the project and it is an amazing place to live in. To know that I won this apartment, is just extra happiness.”
Speaking on this announcement Guurpal Singh said:“We are glad that we were able to run this exclusive promotion through these challenging times and we are pleased to see the response we have received towards this campaign from around the world which shows the participants’ enthusiasm to be a part of our esteemed community.”
“We look forward to welcoming many more families to this community, for them to enjoy the phenomenal features of District One and find a place like no other to call it ‘a home’,” he added.
The contemporary one-bedroom apartment has a relaxing ambiance that showcases beauty from the inside-out, with its astonishing interiorcomplimented with its attractive exterior design of the tower.
Surrounded by the crystal lagoon and acres of lush greenery in addition to the cycling and running track available for all residents, this water-front contemporary home is bathed in natural light that stream through ceiling-to-floor windows to give its residents an incomparable view.
