Distinguished makeup academies from around the world and artistic journeys

Published: Mon 18 Dec 2023, 4:58 PM

For many people in this world, make-up is a hobby. However, to make this hobby your career, enrolling in a make-up school is the ideal option. The makeup industry is highly competitive because there are many self-taught make-up artists. Make-up schools set you apart and give you a headstart to help you attain your goal quicker.

Follow us on







Academy of Freelance Makeup

The AOF is well-known across the world and provides a wide range of courses and programs to fulfil all requirements. As a result, only a few weeks after finishing the course, their graduates will be offered jobs and opportunities to assist in prestigious magazines, film festivals, and fashion weeks. Their academies are in London, Paris, New York, Belfast, etc., and it is also available online. Graduates from AOF also get to avail of free masterclasses from renowned brands like Benefit, Dior, Inglot, etc.

EI School of Professional Makeup

Located in Los Angeles - the lifeline of Hollywood, the EI School of Professional Makeup is very popular for in-depth study of make-up.‘The Artistry of Make-up’ is their one-year program which consists of 6 courses - Corrective Make-up, Theatrical Makeup, Editorial, prosthetics, etc. This academy is a good starting point for people who want to work in the industry. Graduates of Ei School have gone on to work in various fields, including film, television, theatre, fashion, and beauty. The school also provides job placement assistance to help students launch their careers successfully.

Aliya Baig Academy of Makeup

One of India's best makeup academies is the Aliya Baig Academy of Makeup. In 2022, ABAM got affiliated with the International Makeup Association (IMA, London) and became the third make-up academy in Asia to do so. It’s the World’s first and only Smart makeup academy and boasts of features such as light simulation, Integrated performance management system etc that facilitate makeup education. Its location in India also makes it ideal for students in the Middle East who want to study make-up under the make-up mogul Aliya Baig.

The academy boasts of a world-class faculty and has James Mac Inerney (Winner of Netflix Glow Up) heading the SFX and cinema makeup vertical and curriculum lead - Beryl Bernard with 50+ years of experience in Makeup Education, of course the programs are led by Aliya Baig who is a well-known Makeup educator around the world

Christine Blundell Makeup Academy

Christine is a make-up artist who has received awards from the Oscars and BAFTA. She has come up with a rigorous four-month course in hair and make-up artistry. Her area of expertise -hair and make-up for films- was the main focus when she created the course. All the instructors at the school are in-demand make-up artists who can adequately prepare you to work as a professional in the industry. Moreover, you can collaborate with Christine on the set as a student. The Christine Blundell Makeup Academy prides itself on its commitment to excellence and industry connections. It collaborates with renowned makeup brands, production companies, and professionals to provide students with opportunities to work on real-world projects, build their portfolios, and network within the industry.

London School of Makeup

At The London School of Make-Up, top-tier professional make-up artists conduct comprehensive courses in make-up artistry. They give you the tools to be a successful professional make-up artist. To meet your needs, they provide both full-time and part-time make-up training programs available on weekdays and Saturdays. Their Foundation courses are designed for novice make-up artists to give a basic understanding of the industry. In addition to offering creative classes and training in photographic media makeup, they provide students with a fantastic learning atmosphere.

The London School of Makeup has a strong reputation and a wide network of alumni who have gone on to achieve success in their careers. Graduates of the school are well-prepared to enter the industry with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to excel in their chosen field of makeup artistry.