Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic brings beloved Disney adventures to Dubai this September

Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic. This action-packed extravaganza, produced by Feld Entertainment, Inc., features Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast with other beloved Disney characters skates into Dubai from September 18 to 28 at Coca-Cola Arena.

Into The Magic takes families on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast oceanic scape, Disney On Ice allows Moana’s strength and determination to take center stage. This engaging atmosphere lets audiences deepen their existing connection to their favourite wayfinder and discover one’s true identity is never out of reach.

Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney Pixar’s Coco and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons in a beautiful cultural celebration of family.

Beautiful production numbers invite audiences into the world of Beauty and the Beast, as Belle shows what it means to be fearless. Along with her new friends in the enchanted castle, Belle is encouraged to step outside the ordinary and find joy in the bleakest situation. As she looks beyond the harsh exterior of the Beast to reach his gentle heart, fans learn there are teachable moments in everyday life.

Through the athleticism and grace of Anna and Elsa, Rapunzel and Flynn, and Cinderella, brave heroes from Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella ignite passions to believe. Showgoers will witness each characters’ unique qualities and talents inspiring children around the world to discover their inner hero.

Don’t miss this chance to see Disney On Ice – Into The Magic live in Dubai. Get your tickets now and experience the magic with the whole family.

Tickets now on sale starting from Dh75 and are available now at Coca-Cola-Arena.com

For more info about Disney On Ice, follow Disney On Ice social media channels: Facebook and Instagram.