Discovery Inc. selects RMS as Fatafeat’s media representative

Rotana Media Services (RMS) recently announced that Discovery Inc. has appointed RMS to be the sole media representative for its flagship brand Fatafeat in the MENA region. Fatafeat has been bringing Arabic cooking to people’s home since 2006 and is the go-to destination for all food lovers of the Arab world. Both local and international chefs show a diverse range of recipes with the brand having an unparalleled reach and presence.

Nezar Nagro, president of RMS, said: “It is with great pleasure to share with you all that Rotana Media Services has won the exclusive media representation for Fatafeat across all platforms. A brand that has attained a well-deserved place in every home around the Arab world, we are excited to work with such a partner. We see this addition as another stepping stone along our rapidly rising growth path. Our growth has been consistently increasing each year, and with additions like these we are confident that it will only accelerate further.”

Layla Tamim, head of ad sales and brand partnerships MENA, Discovery Inc., said: “We are excited to be partnering with Rotana Media Services, whose expertise in offering specialised media solutions will help build on Fatafeat’s success in helping clients achieve their advertising goals. The growing demand for

Fatafeat content inspired us to build a 360-brand experience, expanding our ecosystem through solid partnerships, including our recent collaboration with audio streaming platform, Deezer, and integration in the first Arabic Alexa.”