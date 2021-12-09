Discover the secrets of the kitchens of Asia at the Mall of Emirates

The residents of Dubai first welcomed with open arms, the taste of an eclectic fusion Asian dining – Asia Kitchen by Mainland China to one of the most prestigious malls of the city- Burjuman Centre on May 23, 2018. In no time diners started loving the cuisine and ambience. The brand went on to win many notable accolades, amongst which was the ‘What’s On’ award for the best Pan Asian restaurant in the same year.

Welcome to another adventure of tastes from the kitchens of Asia, as Asia Kitchen by Mainland China opened its second outlet in one of the most happening malls of Dubai- Mall of Emirates. With one of its kind open-live-kitchen, Asia Kitchen by Mainland China has been a revelation of sorts, taking connoisseurs for another gastronomic adventure through the kitchens of Far East and beyond.

A gastronomic journey is waiting for you as our master chefs toss, steam, grill and stir fry hundreds of aromatic herbs with fresh, exotic ingredient thousands of exotic ingredients and sauces in the open kitchen theatre transporting guests to the bustling food streets of Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia Bangkok, Shanghai and more.

New on the Menu

Food has no borders and that is what the menu showcases along with the evolving change in tastes and flavours.

To begin with is the wide array of dim sums, dumplings & sushi’s. Tantalize your taste buds with our crispy lotus stem with black pepper, honey and curry Leaves. The meat lovers could taste the signature, General Tao’s favourite chicken. When in Asia Kitchen one ought to try the range of sushis, and if you are a lover of platters, must try the sushi boat available in veg and non-veg variants.

For the health mongers we have a specially curated salad avocado and water chestnut arugula leaves. Up your appetite with some of our exotic starters for the vegetarians with the steam edamame beans or crispy potato with truffle oil. For the non-vegetarians you definitely must try on the singapore prawn with pink pepper, kung pao chicken or the ginger coriander fish. Well, if you thought we were done well there is more to be explored with our mains with steamed Chinese greens with tofu in mild ginger sauce or the delicious chicken taipei or sizzling fish.

Come over to our 152-seat restaurant and start of on a gastronomic journey through the food streets of Asia and beyond. Bon Appetit!