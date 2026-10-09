Disco Dandiya Season 3 brings Bollywood, garba and live dhol to Dubai

Dubai is getting ready to dance once again as Disco Dandiya returns for its third season, bringing together the colour and tradition of Dandiya and Garba with Bollywood music, live dhol beats and a contemporary disco-inspired atmosphere.

Taking place on October 16 and 17, 2026, from 8pm onwards at Radisson Blu, Dubai Deira Creek, the event will feature music, dance, live entertainment and a variety of Indian food.

Following two previous seasons, Disco Dandiya returns with an experience designed for families, groups of friends and Dandiya enthusiasts looking to celebrate in a comfortable indoor setting.

Traditional Dandiya and Garba rhythms will meet Bollywood favourites and contemporary dance beats, welcoming both experienced Garba dancers and guests looking for an entertaining night out.

DJ Sarpanch will perform live across the event, bringing together traditional Garba sounds, Bollywood favourites and modern fusion beats. Dhol players will also bring traditional beats onto the dance floor, complementing the music and adding to the festive atmosphere.

Beyond the dance floor, guests will be able to enjoy a variety of Indian street-food favourites alongside Indian main dishes. From quick bites between rounds of Dandiya to a meal with family and friends, the food offering is intended to complement the evening's entertainment.

The event is organised by Nisha Samyani, who returns for Season 3 with the aim of continuing to develop Disco Dandiya as an annual celebration for Dubai's diverse community.

This year's festivities will also be hosted by Avani Samyani and Pahal Samyani, who will engage with guests throughout both evenings.

"Disco Dandiya has always been about bringing people together through music, dance and celebration. For Season 3, we wanted to build on that experience with live Dhol, great music and Indian food, creating an evening where families and friends can celebrate, dance and enjoy themselves together," said Nisha Samyani, organiser of Disco Dandiya Season 3.

The event will also feature colourful lighting, disco-inspired visuals and a lively dance floor. Guests are encouraged to arrive in festive attire and take part in the Dandiya and Garba celebrations.

The indoor setting at Radisson Blu, Dubai Deira Creek will provide a comfortable environment for the festivities. The event is designed to welcome both experienced dancers and first-time attendees, with free valet parking available for all guests.