Disco Dandiya dazzles at Radisson Blu: A night of dance and celebration

The venue dazzled with neon-coloured drapes, fairy lights, and shimmering disco balls, creating an unforgettable fusion of traditional Garba and modern disco.

Over 1,200 guests gathered at the luxurious five-star Radisson Blu for Disco Dandiya, an electrifying two-night event organised by the mother-daughter duo, Nisha and Avani Samyani, alongside Jatin Tiloknani, under the banner of BeeMe Events.

With Brands4u as the retail partner, Khaleej Times as the media partner, Vibe FM as the radio partner, Holiday Island as the travel partner, and Honor Insurance as co-sponsors, the event was a massive success, setting a new standard for Dandiya nights in Dubai. The venue dazzled with neon-coloured drapes, fairy lights, and shimmering disco balls, creating an unforgettable fusion of traditional Garba and modern disco.

The energy was infectious, with guests dancing non-stop to lively Garba beats, and as the night progressed, Bollywood hits took over, transforming the dance floor into a full-blown disco party. LED dandiya sticks were a crowd favorite, adding to the disco vibe.

The event ran past 2 AM, with guests refusing to leave. Delicious food counters kept everyone energised throughout the night. Attendees shared glowing feedback, with one guest noting: “It’s rare to see such an event where every age group — from kids to uni students to parents to grandparents—can have such a great time together.”

Another remarked: “The ambience and attention to detail made it a night to remember.” The indoor venue was also a hit, as one attendee pointed out: “It was great not having to worry about sweating off our makeup.” The inclusion of valet parking in the ticket price added to the convenience, rounding out a flawless experience.

Nisha and Avani Samyani were thrilled with the event’s success and are already planning future events, promising even bigger and better experiences. Disco Dandiya was a night of culture, community, and pure joy, leaving lasting memories for all who attended.