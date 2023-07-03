Dima Raketa: The factors shaping online reputation of brands in UAE’s real estate market

Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023, 5:50 PM

The real estate market of the UAE is anticipated to reach a value of $0.69 trillion in 2023. Among its segments, the residential sector is projected to dominate with an estimated volume of $0.39 trillion in the same year. Furthermore, a steady annual growth rate of 2.97 per cent is expected, resulting in $0.80 trillion by 2028. In the competitive environment, developers and agents are actively working towards establishing a robust online presence and reputation. The online reputation holds immense significance as it directly influences the attraction of potential buyers, investors, and partners. To thrive in this digital era, the market’s players need to understand the key factors that shape their online image.

When it comes to establishing a brand online, many companies tend to prioritise the visual aspects. While this holds some truth, as images are often the first point of contact for potential clients, it is important to recognise that building an online reputation goes beyond aesthetics. A well-designed website landing page, a memorable domain name, captivating social media content, and informative blog articles all play vital roles in making a brand's image. However, it is important for companies to remember that reputation is not a fleeting achievement but rather a long-term investment. Focusing solely on quick results can lead to overlooking the significance of cultivating a strong reputation.

According to statistics, almost 90 per cent of potential customers rely on reviews and advice before interacting with a company, including real estate. Despite the differing nature of buying properties compared to, for example, watches or cars, clients still look out for similar red flags across industries:

Fake subscribers: Companies that buy subscribers often face severe consequences due to their decisions. When a brand boasts hundreds of thousands of subscribers but receives only a handful of likes and zero comments on each post, it not only damages their reputation but also risks being shadow-banned. Such practices definitely lead to distrust among customers.

Scammed reviews: Imagine the situation when a single negative feedback is followed by ten positive reviews published on the same day. This suspicious pattern raises alarm bells for customers, prompting them to quickly close the tab on your website.

Simple one-page websites: While minimalism may be a growing trend, it is not suitable for the real estate industry, particularly in the UAE. The website serves as the primary communication with potential clients, and it is essential to provide them with comprehensive information. A generic site with minimal details fails to engage customers and leads to losing their attention prematurely.

Reputation experts see what is hidden behind the brand

Beyond the initial red flags for customers, experts conduct a comprehensive analysis of a brand's online reputation, focusing on the underlying factors rather than surface-level observations. They delve into various aspects that contribute to the quality of a company's presence on the internet. These factors usually include: website traffic, search engine visibility, content relevance and quality, mobile optimisation, localisation, search engine rankings, organic traffic and brand-related keywords. Among those, the localisation is vital for brands in the Emirati real estate market since Arabic is considered essential for effectively connecting with the target audience.

However, these are just some of the factors that experts consider when assessing the quality of a company's online presence. Advanced reputation companies also leverage the power of AI and machine learning tools to analyse internal optimisation and check the technical condition of their websites. By paying attention to these points, companies can ensure an effective online presence that resonates with their clients and establishes credibility in the digital landscape.

Secret formula of strong online reputation

Building an online reputation requires substantial investment of resources and time. Instantaneously becoming an internet leader is unrealistic. It is a strategic approach that requires careful planning and foresight. To construct a trusted real estate brand from scratch, companies should consider implementing the following steps:

Define your brand identity and values

Provide value to your audience through content, products or services

Be consistent in your communication and content

Collaborate with major social media influencers

Actively communicate with your audience and build a community around the brand

Monitor your online presence and respond to feedback and mentions

Encourage positive reviews and manage negative ones

Use current social media trends

Attend industry events such as conferences and workshops

Optimise your online presence for search engines

Dima Raketa states, “The main point is to deal with online reputation all the time. If you do not have the resources to do this, it is worth seeking professional help, because every dollar invested in reputation is returned many times over in the form of increased profits.”

