Digital Gravity joins Shopify Plus partnership, bringing enhanced e-commerce solutions

Digital Gravity, a digital marketing and web design agency, has announced its recognition as a Shopify Plus Partner. The milestone reflects the company’s continued focus on delivering high-quality e-commerce solutions to businesses of all sizes.

Digital Gravity has served clients across real estate, healthcare, hospitality, government and public sectors, and education, providing digital solutions aimed at improving business performance and return on investment. The agency brings more than 10 years of experience in digital transformation and e-commerce development.

“For us, success is measured by how quickly a great idea becomes a dependable revenue stream for our clients,” said Danish Mehtab, director of Digital Gravity. “Our focus is on clear strategy, measurable goals, and partnerships that turn digital investments into sustained growth without believing in short bursts of traffic.”

Merchants currently operating on Shopify can also collaborate with Digital Gravity as a certified Shopify technology partner to enhance their e-commerce strategies. While many retailers face challenges in deploying new advertising technologies, the agency aims to support commerce-focused businesses with structured implementation and scalable solutions.

“For Digital Gravity, operational excellence is what turns promise into predictable delivery,” said Kamran Shahid, COO at Digital Gravity. “Through tightening our processes, removing friction across teams, and prioritizing repeatable quality checks, we ensure all the projects are launched on time, perform reliably, and scale with the business.”

Digital Gravity has designed, developed, and optimised hundreds of e-commerce websites for clients across the UAE and international markets. The agency has supported projects ranging from emerging e-commerce brands to large GCC and enterprise organisations. Its approach integrates conversion-focused user experience design and full-stack conversion rate optimisation, supported by A/B testing, heatmaps, and analytics.

A recent example includes Digital Gravity’s work with By Shams, a personalised fragrance e-commerce brand. The agency led the website’s design and development to create a more immersive and responsive online shopping experience.

Innovation without stability is a waste of effort, so we build both. Our approach blends resilient architecture, performance-first engineering, and data-driven experimentation so clients get fast and secure experiences that continuously become better over time,” said Umair Khan, CTO of Digital Gravity.

The agency also appears on independent third-party platforms such as Clutch, where verified client reviews highlight on-time delivery and website development capabilities. This provides additional external validation of the company’s execution and project outcomes.

For more information about Digital Gravity’s services, visit www.digitalgravity.ae or contact info@digitalgravity.ae.