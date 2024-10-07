Digital Desi Productions celebrates the grand release of 'Jogan 2' at Star Cinemas Ghurair

The vibrant atmosphere of Star Cinemas Ghurair buzzed with excitement on October 3 as Digital Desi Productions marked the much-anticipated release of Jogan 2. This remix of the beloved original track 'Jogan', which debuted in 2023, captivated fans who eagerly awaited this special screening. The grand event showcased a star-studded cast, including the talented Mariyam Kisat, Tarun UD, Suraj Jumani, and supporting characters Shekhar Agarwal and Abhishek Gulati, making it a night of celebration and entertainment.

Founded by creative visionary Suraj Jumani, Digital Desi Productions has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry, known for its innovative approach to music production. Under Jumani’s leadership, the company has successfully blended contemporary styles with traditional influences, garnering millions of views on its YouTube channel.

The release event for Jogan 2 was a stunning showcase of creativity, featuring a captivating screening, interactive photo opportunities, and an enthusiastic audience. Friends, family, media, and fans gathered to honour the hard work of the cast, associate cast, and production crew, including director of photography RD Kailey and editor Sayed Adnan. Jumani’s remarkable direction brought this remix to life, while DJ Buddha's unique soundscapes, mastered by Playback Creatives, elevated the overall experience. As the evening unfolded, the star cast shared behind-the-scenes stories that delighted the audience. Mariyam Kisat, known for her powerful vocals, and Tarun UD, with his charismatic screen presence, expressed their excitement about being part of such a transformative project. Suraj Jumani passionately articulated the vision behind Digital Desi Productions, highlighting that Jogan 2 represents a new chapter in their artistic journey and serves as a testament to the importance of collaboration in the creative industry.

The music video for Jogan 2 is now available on YouTube at Digital Desi Productions and across multiple audio platforms. Fans can immerse themselves in the rhythmic beats and vibrant visuals of this exciting remix, which has quickly gained traction on social media and streaming platforms.

As the night concluded, the camaraderie among the cast, crew, and audience was palpable. The launch of Jogan 2 is not only a significant milestone for Digital Desi Productions but also a reflection of the power of teamwork in the creative sector. Suraj Jumani and his team are poised to continue delivering innovative and captivating content, with more exciting projects on the horizon.