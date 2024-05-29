Digit9 collaborates with Western Union to enhance last-mile connectivity in Pakistan

The purpose-driven loyalty programme is powered by Collinson Group, a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer-engagement solutions
Digit9, the cross-border payments platform developed by LuLu Money Singapore, has forged a strategic partnership with Western Union. LuLu Money Singapore is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lulu Financial Holdings.
This collaboration provides customers using Western Union branded money transfer services in the UAE with additional avenues to seamlessly send money into bank accounts in Pakistan through Digit9, enhancing last-mile connectivity in Pakistan.
Digit9, a Payments Orchestration Platform tailored to meet the diverse needs of financial institutions, has proved to be a transformative solution in the realm of cross-border payments. The core of the platform functions as a centralized hub, seamlessly bringing together an array of payment methods, banks, and service providers, and simplifying the complexities of cross-border payments.
"At Digit9, we are building solutions to empower the next generation of financial innovators," said Adeeb Ahamed, MD of LuLu Financial Holdings.
"We believe that the future of payments is open, border-less, and inclusive. The payment infrastructure and tailor-made solutions that we are building will enable both traditional institutions and new-age fintechs to tackle their last-mile challenges. This partnership is an example of that vision becoming a reality."
The collaboration between Digit9 and Western Union brings enhancements to Western Union branded money transfer services for individuals and families and is the latest milestone in a long partnership that the two institutions have enjoyed.
