Differentiating your service offering through frontline staff

Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 11:34 AM Last updated: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 11:36 AM

“You never get a second chance to make a first impression.”

Hoteliers know this by heart and pay attention to the smallest details from the beginning to the end of the stay.

So, why should it be any different for a healthcare establishment (hospital/ pharmacy)?

Globally, every hospital now aims to offer a five-star hotel-like experience to their patients, so huge investments are being made in infrastructure, clinical services and the latest technology.

So, is a patient experience only limited to mega structures and experienced technicians or it starts at the front door with a warm greeting of 'assalaam alaikum from a well-groomed security staff?

A pleasant smile and an empathetic approach are the building blocks of service excellence standards, which can create a patient experience of

‘I love this hospital/pharmacy’ vs ‘let’s not come here again.’

Would it be correct to say that the frontline staff are the cheerleaders, rockstars, typically the face of any healthcare establishment?

After all security guards, patient care executives, housekeeping, pharmacists, nursing, phlebotomists, and lab technicians, meet and greet patients more than clinical specialists.

They are the ones who handle patient complaints, work under unprecedented pressure (Covid-19) and have prolonged working hours.

Their importance in the healthcare organisation is undeniable, and so are the soft skills that enable frontliners to deliver a world-class patient experience.

Top soft skills for frontline roles

Communication

It’s not just what you say, but also how you say it (demeanour, tone, eye contact, body language, etc.).

Emotional intelligence

Working on improving emotional intelligence can have a positive impact on patients, care teams and individual healthcare workers.

Patience

Dealing with irate attendants, delayed hospital admissions, last minute OPD cancellations-in such circumstances, it’s fair to say a little patience goes a long way.

Flexibility

Each patient's situation is different. Frontline staff needs to adapt by showcasing empathy and converse in a language that is well understood by the patient in their time of need.

Mindfulness

Attentive behaviour and correct guidance in emergencies are least expected from frontline staff.

Best training practices- that drive change

‘Blended learning has benefits that include better student experience, satisfaction, skills — development and confident.’

Patrick Mitchell, director of innovation, Health Education England

Training Videos (UAE-based company) believes in the same mantra.

With an experience of 1500+ engaging films, that created an effective learning experience for the front liners- Training Video's custom content caters to the following:

Scenario based learning (digitised)

Custom scenario-based learnings delivered in video format- projects the situations that front liners are facing or likely to face in the future. This improves retention and prepares front liners to become champions of “falling forward”.

Digital bite-size content is also accessible anytime / anywhere.

Training for upselling opportunities (digitised)

Let’s not beat around the bush- Profit is a must in any company, but in healthcare upsell and cross-sell techniques must be aligned with patients’ wellness goals. Learnings filmed in real locations enable learners to create a win-win situation for the brand and the patient.

Understanding service excellence standards

Service excellence standards guide the operation and decision-making in an organisation.

What could be a better way if the standards are shared by the leadership and employees that benefitted from it in a clear concise video? A great tool for induction and ongoing training

Monitor results

Training videos propose gamified assessments for the frontline staff- to monitor results.

Let’s say after an online grooming module your security guard has to dress Paul( an avatar) the way he is expected to come to work.

With Arab Health’ 23 around the corner, what could be a better time to start creating an engaging, impactful learning experience for your brand ambassadors- THE FRONTLINE?

Connect today at https://www.trainingvideos.ae – We are serving healthcare organisations across UAE, India and Singapore.

Neha Gaandhii is a freelancer content writer.