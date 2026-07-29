DiabMart launches digital diabetes care platform in the UAE

DiabMart, a UAE-based digital diabetes management platform, has launched to support people living with diabetes by providing access to diabetes care products, smart health tools and lifestyle support between medical appointments.

The platform has been developed around what the company describes as the “89-day gap” in diabetes care, referring to the period many patients spend managing food choices, glucose readings, physical activity and daily routines between quarterly medical consultations.

According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas 2025, more than 1.27 million adults in the UAE are living with diabetes, while nearly 64 per cent remain undiagnosed. The launch comes as the UAE continues to strengthen diabetes prevention and management through national screening programmes, digital health adoption and preventive healthcare initiatives.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has conducted more than 150,000 diabetes screening tests, while Abu Dhabi has endorsed its Healthy Living Strategy 25 initiatives to address obesity, diabetes and heart disease through prevention-focused measures delivered with private sector partners.

DiabMart combines an online diabetes store with health technology and lifestyle support. The platform offers diabetic-friendly foods and snacks, continuous glucose monitoring devices, diabetes care products, foot and skin care essentials, subscription-based delivery services, nutrition and fitness coaching, and DiabMate, an AI-enabled companion designed to help users track glucose trends and build healthier daily habits.

The company has also introduced DiabMart @ Work, a corporate wellness programme aimed at helping employers support metabolic health awareness and preventive care across their workforce.

"Healthcare is there on appointment day. We built DiabMart for every day in between," said Hassan Siddiqui, founder and CEO of DiabMart. "Living with diabetes taught me that the greatest challenge isn't the consultation, it's the thousands of decisions made between appointments. Diabetes is managed at the dinner table, during the morning walk, and in small daily choices. I built the companion I wished existed, so no one has to navigate those days alone. DiabMart brings together trusted products, intelligent technology and personalised guidance so people can manage diabetes with greater confidence every single day."

DiabMart said it has seen growing demand for connected glucose monitoring technologies and subscription-based diabetes care solutions. The company works with global health technology manufacturers and regional distributors to make diabetes management products and support services more accessible across all seven Emirates.

The platform is designed to support individuals after diagnosis or screening by providing access to diabetes care essentials, monitoring tools and lifestyle support beyond the clinic setting.