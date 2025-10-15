DHG Properties launches Helvetia Verde, the new high-rise in Meydan Horizon

DHG Properties, a Dubai-based developer and part of the Swiss real estate and construction group DHG, has launched Helvetia Verde, a premium residential tower set in the prestigious upcoming district of Meydan Horizon, previously known as Bukadra. The project is the latest under the Helvetia brand – DHG’s real estate signature inspired by the Latin name for Switzerland, created to reflect Swiss craftsmanship, unmatched quality and exceptional living.

Helvetia Verde carries the legacy of DHG Properties’ debut development in the UAE — Helvetia Residences in JVC — embodying sophisticated elegance, superior comfort, and sustained value in each of the 108 apartments spreading over 20 floors. Located in a prime, well-connected neighbourhood poised for growth, it features modern and spacious interiors with functional layouts, high-quality materials, luxury finishes, smart home automation, and lifestyle-focused amenities.

The launch of Helvetia Verde comes at a time when Dubai’s real estate sector is showing strong momentum. September 2025 saw property sales hit Dh54.3 billion ($14.8 billion), while the off-plan sales rose by more than 46 per cent year-on-year basis in the first five months of 2025, according to CBRE data, showing great interest in new developments.

“Dubai’s real estate market is experiencing strong demand for future-forward communities that offer both lifestyle appeal and long-term investment value,” said Blagoje Antic, DHG’s Founder and CEO.

“Helvetia Verde responds perfectly to the market trend, as an attractive new development in a high-growth district, crafted with Swiss precision, and designed to deliver enduring quality for homeowners and investors alike. Having already sold more than 40 per cent of units in Helvetia Verde, we expect this percentage to rise rapidly in the coming days following its very successful launch.”

The exclusivity of Helvetia Verde is ensured by having just 3 to 7 units per floor, and there is also a limited collection of garden residences, blending indoor and outdoor living in a villa-like ambience. With construction scheduled to begin at the start of next year and handover in first quarter of 2028, Helvetia Verde stands as a statement Swiss quality combined with Dubai lifestyle.

The development offers a curated mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, ranging from 857sqft to over 3,000sqft. Interiors are crafted with premium materials, natural textures, and soft neutral colour palette to create an atmosphere of quiet luxury. Additionally, residents will have access to a full suite of lifestyle amenities — indoor and outdoor gyms, yoga area, jogging track, swimming pool, and children’s play area, all set within landscaped greenery designed for relaxation and well-being.

Helvetia Verde’s vertical silhouette redefines the Meydan skyline, while expansive terraces invite residents to enjoy views toward the Burj Khalifa or across the lush panoramas of Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. In Meydan Horizon, where residential, business, and leisure experiences come together seamlessly, residents will be steps from a blue lagoon, landscaped parks, and shaded promenades lined with cafés, restaurants, and retail.

The location also offers effortless access to Dubai’s landmarks, with just 15 minutes to Downtown Dubai and 20 minutes to Dubai International Airport – with the upcoming Yellow Metro Line set to further enhance connectivity. Nearby attractions include the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary minutes away, and the Meydan Racecourse District, offering world-class leisure and sporting experiences.

Building on the success of Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle, Helvetia Verde marks the company’s second development in Dubai. At the launch, DHG Properties took the opportunity to announce its upcoming third project and a new chapter of ambitious growth in the UAE.