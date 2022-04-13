Dheeraj Thakur wins the coveted ‘Asiaone Advertising and PR champion of the Year’ award

Dheeraj Thakur, Dubai based advertising and PR professional and Account Director at Publilink Dubai, was recently honoured at the 17th Edition of Asia-Europe Business and Social Forum 2022 with the coveted ‘Asiaone Advertising and PR champion of the Year’ award. In a glittering ceremony organised at London Marriott Hotel-Grosvenor Square, by AsiaOne Media Holdings, Dheeraj received the award from Ivan Romero-Martinez, Ambassador of Honduras to the United Kingdom and Guisell Morales-Echaverry, Ambassador of Nicaragua to the United Kingdom.

According to Rajat Shukal, global head and principal partner, AsiaOne Magazine and UWG Media, the award recognises the sterling efforts put in by Thakur to build brands in a sustained manner over the past many years. “Dheeraj is a veteran in advertising, public relations, branding and corporate communication businesses for close to two decades in the Middle East region. He has played a dynamic as well as a proactive role in shaping the corporate image of many local as well as international brands, in addition to enhancing the perception of many industry leaders. In the highly competitive media industry, he has set the benchmark for advertising and corporate communication and has been instrumental in many multimedia campaigns. Today, he is sought after by the region’s leading print, radio, outdoor, digital as well as other media vertical key professionals for his contribution to the growth of these verticals. It is only fitting and proper that this award is bestowed on him,” he added.

Thakur is known for his strong business acumen and is the man to be contacted by those who want to develop path-breaking communication. He plays a vital role in Publilink and has been instrumental in bringing many renowned brands into the company’s client portfolio. As a key professional of Publilink, he can scale up the operations to encompass creative development, media buying and public relations. It is no wonder that brands like Cars 24, Al Adil, Caesars, Bikanervala and thought leaders like Dr Dhanjay Datar, Naresh Gurnani etc., trust him with their brands and themselves.

According to Dr Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, chairman and managing director, Al Adil Trading: ”Dheeraj provides me with valuable insights at various stages of my brand journey. His contributions in the marketing of Al Adil have been tremendous, and I fully trust him to provide the best for my brand.”

Naresh Gurnani, managing director of Desilicious, pointed out the in-depth knowledge of Thakur has on all the categories he handles. “I have been associated with Dheeraj for quite some time, and I strongly feel that he keeps himself updated on what is happening in the industry. This knowledge helps him provide the right solutions for his clients while planning brand-building campaigns. I am sure winning this award will motivate him to come out with many more path-breaking campaigns.”

AsiaOne is an international media house and the only business and news magazine with a presence in more than 14 countries in Asia and the Middle East, and Africa. AsiaOne Media has pioneered the research-based listing of brands and leaders and supplements its listings with the national and international business and social summits awards event.