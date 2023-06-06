Dhananjay Datar honours veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf in Dubai

The event titled ‘Bahurupi Ashok Saraf’ was organised by Marathi Parties and Functions Services (MPFS) for their members at Emirates International School, Jumeirah, Dubai

Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 4:41 PM

Masala King Dr Dhananjay Datar, CMD, Al Adil Group recently honoured veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf for his invaluable contribution to the Marathi theatre and movie industry. Vandana Datar also accompanied Dr Datar for this felicitation. The event titled ‘Bahurupi Ashok Saraf’ was organised by Marathi Parties and Functions Services (MPFS) for their members at Emirates International School, Jumeirah, Dubai.

Saraf recently celebrated his 76th birthday and also the golden jubilee of his acting career which has enthralled an audience of millions. He not only ruled over the minds of Marathi and Hindi movie lovers for decades, but left an indelible mark with his versatile roles. Noted anchor Vignesh Joshi interviewed Saraf on this occasion. Artists from MPFS performed dramatic presentations and dances on some memorable scenes from Saraf’s popular movies. It was a spectacular and memorable event for the Maharastrian community in Dubai.