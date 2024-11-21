DHA and Boehringer Ingelheim set Guinness World Records title, illuminating hope for patients with interconnected CRM diseases

Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, in collaboration with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), sets a Guinness World Record title for creating the ‘Largest light mosaic (image)’. Assembled at Dubai Festival City Mall on November 16, the mosaic illuminated the connections between cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic (CRM) diseases. Embracing the theme ‘Illuminating Connections, Inspiring Hope’, the initiative raised awareness about the critical importance of early diagnosis and holistic management of CRM diseases, sparking hope for a brighter future for affected individuals.

More than one billion people worldwide live with CRM diseases, which include heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and type 2 diabetes. CRM diseases are interconnected, co-exist, and can amplify one another, placing a significant burden on patients' lives. This interconnectivity was visually represented through a vibrant mosaic entirely made from energy-efficient LED light bulbs, depicting the heart, kidneys, and pancreas linked together.

Improving care for CRM diseases was a key focus of the initiative. DHA health educators were on site to share information about the risk factors for these diseases and to emphasise the importance of early detection and holistic management. Members of the public were empowered to take action by staying informed and consulting their doctors if they have any doubts.

Participants who interacted with DHA health educators were invited to mark their newfound hope and awareness by adding a light bulb to the record-breaking mosaic, contributing to its completion. Celebrity Kris Fade also joined the activity to amplify these important messages. Each bulb installed embodied hope and served as a reminder of the transformative power of scientific progress. Derek O’Leary, regional managing director at Boehringer Ingelheim for the India, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (IMETA) region, said: “At Boehringer Ingelheim, we are committed to alleviating the burden of CRM diseases in the UAE and the wider region. Beyond innovating to develop breakthrough therapies, we prioritise collaborative efforts to help improve the lives of patients living with CRM diseases. We are proud to join forces with the DHA and look forward to the positive impact our combined efforts will have on the communities we serve. The public engagement initiative reflects our dedication to transform lives for generations.” Dr Mohamed Meshref, medical director at Boehringer Ingelheim for the IMETA region, said: “With our improved understanding of the interconnected nature of CRM diseases, it is crucial to raise awareness of their associated risk factors. By addressing CRM diseases early and holistically, we can protect patients from severe complications and slow disease progression. Additionally, patients should recognise that adopting healthy eating habits, engaging in regular exercise, and managing stress effectively can significantly enhance their overall well-being.”

As a leading biopharmaceutical company, Boehringer Ingelheim remains committed to bringing value through innovation to patients living with CRM diseases. By driving life forward and leading the science that results in breakthrough therapies, Boehringer Ingelheim perseveres in fulfilling its purpose of transforming lives for generations to come.