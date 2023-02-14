DgTx leverages technology to simplify taxation in UAE

Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 5:13 PM

The UAE is known for its advanced and innovative technology solutions. The country is constantly working to simplify and streamline various processes to make life easier for its citizens and businesses. One such area where the UAE is making great strides is in the field of taxation.

Parvez Sultan Rupani, chairman at DgTx, said: "The UAE government has taken several steps to streamline the taxation process for businesses. And digital taxation further simplifies the whole process by providing real-time updates on tax payments and returns and allowing taxpayers to file and pay taxes on the go."

DgTx is a corporate and VAT compliance company leveraging technology to simplify the taxation process in the UAE. It aims to help businesses quickly navigate the complex world of taxation and make tax compliance more efficient, transparent, and convenient for taxpayers. "Our company understands the complexities involved in corporate tax and VAT compliance, and it’s committed to making the process as seamless and hassle-free as possible for businesses in the UAE," added Rupani.

DgTx provides complete corporate tax and value-added tax (VAT) consultation, accounting, and submission services following the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) guidelines.

One of the complementary features of DgTx's services is 'Snap & Post', an innovative technology solution that allows customers to share their invoices easily. The taxpayer will only need to upload a picture of the invoice through the mobile app, which is available on Android and iOS platforms. The Snap & Post feature eliminates the need for manual data entry and reduces the chances of errors, making the process faster and more efficient.

In addition to the Snap & Post feature, DgTx provides various solutions to simplify the Corporate Tax and VAT compliance process, including e-filing and e-registration. The company's e-filing platform allows taxpayers to file their tax returns and make payments electronically, saving time and effort. The e-registration system streamlines the registration process.

DgTx is at the forefront of leveraging technology to simplify taxation in the UAE. It is a strategic partner of Etisalat and offers end-to-end value added and corporate tax services to all businesses across the UAE through the platform. The company provides post-paid billing options, which come in the monthly Etisalat bills of the customer so they can pay quickly.

DgTx's digital way of taxation makes the tax compliance process more efficient and convenient and ensures that the data is accurate and up-to-date: this helps to reduce the risk of errors and saves time in the event of a tax audit. The company's audit system supports the tax audit process, helping to reduce the time and effort taxpayers require.