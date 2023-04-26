DgTx announces free corporate tax consultation for businesses in Dubai
DgTx, Dubai's most innovative digital taxation company has announced a groundbreaking initiative aimed at helping businesses in Dubai navigate the complexities of corporate tax.
As part of its commitment to easing taxation for business owners, DgTx will offer free consultations to all companies in Dubai to help them with their corporate tax obligations.
"This initiative aims to support businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which may not have the necessary resources or expertise to deal with corporate tax," says Parvez Sultan Rupani, Chairman at DgTx.
The consultation will include expert advice on corporate tax planning, preparation, and filing and provide companies with a comprehensive understanding of the latest regulations and requirements.
DgTx has been providing VAT filing solutions to Etisalat customers since its inception in August 2019. With over 170 employees and a customer base of over 5,000, DgTx is a leading provider of digital taxation services in the UAE.
What sets DgTx apart from other service providers is its strategic partnership with Etisalat, allowing customers to pay their bills with post-paid billing options easily. The team of expert auditors at DgTx has extensive experience in UAE VAT and corporate tax and financial services like accounting, bookkeeping, audit, and assessment.
DgTx has received numerous accolades for its work in the digital transformation space, including being recognised as the ‘Best Digital Transformation Company’ in the UAE by the Arabian Best of the Best Awards.
In addition to VAT registration and VAT return filing, DgTx offers complimentary cloud-based accounting software approved by the Federal Tax Authority (FTA). Its state-of-the-art technology and Snap and Post feature allows customers to share their invoices effortlessly by uploading pictures through their mobile apps available on Android and iOS.
DgTx's free consultation initiative clearly indicates its commitment to helping businesses navigate the complexities of corporate tax. This initiative will not only benefit several companies but will also help to raise awareness about the importance of corporate tax compliance in the UAE.
Companies in Dubai can take advantage of DgTx's free corporate tax consultation by contacting the company directly or visiting the official website. With its expert team of auditors and comprehensive range of services, DgTx is well-positioned to help businesses meet their corporate tax obligations and thrive in the digital age.