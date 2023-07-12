DFRE, ENOC, Gargash and Idealz team up for a spectacular return of the Mercedes mega raffle

Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 6:04 PM

The Mercedes Mega Raffle, held annually during Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), returns to the city for a third term this year and to inaugurate the season’s most exciting raffle draw, a signing ceremony took place this week in Box Park at Idealz HQ. In attendance were Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), Zaid Alqufaidi, managing director of Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Shehab Gargash, managing director and group CEO of Gargash Group and Jad Toubayly, founder and CEO of Idealz.

The four establishments celebrated a significant partnership and kicked off this year’s edition of the Mercedes Mega Raffle; launched with an exciting new entry price. For just Dh50, shoppers will have the chance to drive home a brand new 2023 Mercedes-Benz A 200 supplied by Gargash Group. Tickets to enter the raffle can be purchased from ZOOM, AutoPro, ENOC Link and select shopping malls across Dubai. Those who wish to beat the heat and participate from the comfort of their homes can do so exclusively on the Idealz mobile app or by visiting www.idealz.com.

Speaking of the campaign, Ahmed Al Khaja said: "Dubai Summer Surprises is a unique event that highlights the best of Dubai's offerings over the summer season. We are committed to providing an unforgettable experience for all during DSS, and to achieve this, we engage in strategic collaborations with key partners, resulting in the creation of extraordinary experiences like the highly anticipated Mercedes Mega Raffle. We hope that these life-changing prizes will bring delight to residents and visitors during the summer, directly contributing to the well-being and happiness of our great city."

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO at ENOC said: “We have been a strategic partner for DFRE, and we continue to reaffirm our commitment to elevate Dubai's retail sector while acknowledging and appreciating the unwavering support of our valued customers. Every year we curate impactful campaigns that not only resonate with our winners but also positively influence their lives. Building upon our enduring and fruitful collaboration with DFRE, as well as our partnership with Idealz, this DSS too we are thrilled to provide our customers with extraordinary opportunities to win valuable prizes."

Shehab Gargash, managing director and group CEO said: “Dubai is a city associated with luxury and Gargash are honoured to once again be associated with some of the best partners we could wish for in bringing joy to the city throughout the summer months.”

Jad Toubayly, founder and CEO at Idealz said: “Our inherent drive for innovation, combined with our unwavering dedication to delighting customers and enhancing their lives, has propelled us to embark on a truly extraordinary campaign that has captivated audiences. With the cherished Dubai Summer Surprises as our backdrop, we have joined forces with an exceptional lineup of partners who share our vision of providing customers with an unparalleled opportunity to achieve remarkable wins."

The winners of the Mercedes mega raffle will be announced live on stage throughout the summer at various shopping malls across Dubai. The draws will also be telecast live on the Idealz app, Idealz YouTube channel and on Sama Dubai TV.