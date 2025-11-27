Devsinc acquires Datics AI, eyeing leadership in the $82 billion global AI and data markets

Devsinc, Pakistan's leading IT services company, has acquired Datics AI, a multi-million-dollar AI-first technology firm, marking its third major acquisition in 2025 following Alchemative and Cloud1. This strategic move positions Devsinc at the forefront of the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence and data analytics sector.

The acquisition brings together two award-winning organizations. Datics AI was recognised as "Best Software House 2022" by President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, while founder Umair Majeed received the "Dynamic Entrepreneur of the Year 2021" honor. Following the acquisition, Umair Majeed will serve as SVP Growth at Devsinc, and Rana Umar Majeed, former CTO of Datics AI, will become SVP AI Enablement & Transformation.

The timing aligns with unprecedented global demand for AI and data analytics solutions. The global data analytics market, valued at $82.23 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $402.70 billion by 2032. North America leads with a 39.5% market share valued at $7.30 billion, while the Middle East, Europe, and UK markets are experiencing rapid growth driven by digital transformation initiatives and substantial government investments in AI infrastructure.

"This acquisition represents a major step forward in our mission to deliver world-class technology solutions," said Usman Asif, global CEO of Devsinc. "By bringing Datics AI's expertise into our portfolio, we're positioning ourselves to lead the AI revolution in markets where demand for intelligent data solutions is exploding."

Umair Majeed, incoming SVP growth at Devsinc, commented, "Joining forces with Devsinc gives us the scale and resources to take our AI innovations to a truly global stage."

Rana Umar Majeed, incoming SVP AI enablement and transformation, added: "We're combining Agentic AI expertise with enterprise-grade delivery capabilities to create solutions that will set new standards in the industry."

"It is now in our DNA to lead inorganic growth with strong footing in our major markets. We're now spearheading enterprise business in the Middle East, North America, and APAC region. This acquisition will build more synergies and business traction for Devsinc globally," said Devsinc’s head of global marketing, Moiz S Varind.

After this acquisition, Devsinc will serve clients across healthcare, finance, retail, telecommunications, and other industries, offering end-to-end AI and data analytics solutions including predictive analytics, machine learning applications, and real-time data processing.