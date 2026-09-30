Detail Empire expands premium automotive protection and car care offering across the GCC

Detail Empire is expanding its automotive protection and car-care offering in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with a portfolio covering paint protection film (PPF), window films, ceramic coatings, detailing supplies and related automotive products.

Founded in 2025 by Anil Sethi and Kunal Sethi, the company operates from Al Quoz, Dubai, and says its operations are supported by the experience of Manmachine Group, which has been active in the professional cleaning and detailing segment for 40 years.

Detail Empire is establishing itself as a single-window solution for automotive needs. The product portfolio includes Ultraguard PPF, Labocosmetica and Maniac Line products, along with car-wash chemicals, Italian ceramic coatings, detailing accessories, lighting equipment and garage tiles. Its automotive protection range includes PPF, windscreen protection film, automotive tints, pre-cut PPF, coloured PPF and specialised applications such as furniture and marine PPF.

The company has also introduced printable PPF in the GCC as part of its product expansion. Its Retail Mart provides products for washing, polishing, detailing and paint protection.

A key area of its offering is TPU-based PPF using Lubrizol’s PCU. According to Detail Empire, the range is designed to provide adhesive strength, with adhesive sourced from Ashland, as well as self-healing properties and durability for demanding climatic conditions. The company says it currently sells around 3,000 PPF rolls per month.

The expansion comes as automotive aftermarket businesses across the GCC respond to demand for vehicle maintenance and protection in a region characterised by high temperatures, strong sunlight, dust and sand exposure. Detail Empire is positioning its product range to address both professional detailing businesses and individual vehicle owners.

The company says its current network includes 265 stores across four countries, with The Detailing Mafia as its automotive detailing business in India. It is supported by more than 15 global partners, 1,000 solutions and over 8,000 customers. It also cites 8.5 years of combined detailing experience.

With Dubai serving as its regional base, Detail Empire is now looking to broaden its presence across the GCC automotive-care market, focusing on vehicle protection, detailing and aftermarket solutions.